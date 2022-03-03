Multi-Platinum selling Country superstar Brantley Gilbert has been named the grand marshal for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 20.

The Georgia native and hit singer/songwriter will give the command to start engines ahead of the 500 mile race as part of his grand marshal duties.

Gilbert will also help kick off the party in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Peach Pit on Saturday night of race weekend and stop by the Folds of Honor QuikTrip Fan Stage to interact with race fans in the Fan Zone before the green flag drops on Sunday.

“I can’t wait to be part of a weekend full of fun and incredible NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” Gilbert said of the opportunity. “I know that nobody brings more excitement and enthusiasm than Georgia race fans and I can’t wait to kick things off at my home track!”

Originally from Jefferson, Ga., Gilbert has ascended to the top of the country music charts with seven No. 1 songs including “Bottoms Up”, “One Hell of an Amen”, and “What Happens in a Small Town”. To date Gilbert has released five studio albums, with three hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, including the RIAA Platinum-certified Halfway to Heaven, RIAA Platinum-certified Just As I Am and his most recent record Fire And Brimstone.

NASCAR’s stars will take on the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first time during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 18-20. The historic speedway has been revamped for 2022, with steeper banking in its turns and fresh asphalt that will provide a style of racing Atlanta race fans have never seen before.

