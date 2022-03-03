2018 DAYTONA Supercross Champion Justin Brayton set for What Could be His Final Event at The World Center of Racing

In his 20th and final year as a professional racer, Monster Energy AMA Supercross rider Justin Brayton points to his lone victory – the 2018 DAYTONA Supercross – as the highlight of his career.

Entering what could be his last DAYTONA Supercross, the 37-year old became the oldest rider to win at the World Center of Racing four years ago, just days shy of his 34th birthday. He led all but one lap in the Main and cruised to a more than four-second triumph over Eli Tomac, who, if he had won, would be sitting on six straight DAYTONA Supercross triumphs. Instead, Tomac has with five wins (five our the last six), tied with the GOAT – Ricky Carmichael – for the Daytona record.

After stints with various teams, he has come home for his final full-time season with the team that he won the ’18 DAYTONA Supercross – MotoConcepts/SmartTop Honda Racing. Could the combo produce another Daytona victory?

“Twenty years of racing as a professional has gone by so fast,” said Brayton, sometimes called ‘Braytona,’ who also has a multi-year reign as the Australian Supercross Champion. “To be back with this team who I won the 2018 DAYTONA Supercross is awesome, and I can’t think of a better way to end it. My favorite memory of my career thus far is that 2018 Daytona win. I am excited for one more year.”

While his plans are to retire from fulltime competition, the man who has gained unparalleled experience and knowledge over the years, is leaving the door open to possibly coming back to Daytona down the line. “It would be extra special to have a one-off race at DAYTONA Supercross, and would be cool to come back. It’s a little too far down the road to say, but who knows what is next.”

Next is now for this weekend’s DAYTONA Supercross for the Huntersville, NC resident who rose to prominence for Joe Gibbs Racing MX, which was run by team owner Joe Gibbs’ son Coy. It’s all about Daytona.

“I am a 4-wheel fan and pay attention to that all the time. To win the DAYTONA 500 in that 4-wheel space is just as big as winning a championship, so for me to win the DAYTONA Supercross on two wheels is so special,” said Brayton. “If you can pick one race to win, it’s the DAYTONA Supercross. To be on the list of historic winners (in all types of motorsports) is really special, and I am proud to be on that list.”

DAYTONA Supercross kicks off the 81st Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy. The 52nd running of the event features the most demanding course of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season – and the only AMA Supercross event in the state of Florida in 2022.

