Eighth Season of Mavtv Televised Late Model Racing in Madera Begins Saturday

The eighth season of MAVTV-televised Late Model racing charges into action at Madera Speedway on Saturday night with the $5,000-to-win Madera Speedfest for the Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model Series presented by Mission. The 100-lap feature will be joined by the 70-lap season opener for the best drivers ages 10-16 in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series along with the INEX Bandoleros competing.

Adult tickets are $20, seniors and military are $15, youth ages 6-12 are $10 and kids five and under are free. All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth the day of the event.

The 100-lap launchpad for the 2022 championship will be split over a pair of 50-lap segments with a ten-minute break for adjustments and MAVTV interviews. The 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models also get a race break after lap 40 before a 30-lap sprint to the checkered flag.



Jr. Late Model drivers are making their mark across all levels of stock car racing and their impact is apparent in this year’s Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model field. 2021 champion Jadan Walbridge of Vancouver, Wash. returns to defend his crown, looking to become the first back-to-back champion in the televised-era of the series. Two-time televised champion Matt Erickson finished just 19-points behind Walbridge in last year’s battle. Las Vegas’ Kyle Keller dominated the $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout in October to finish in third in the standings.



Tyler Herzog grabbed his first MAVTV win on the way to fourth in the standings and will be in the pits challenging for the big cash prize this weekend. Jason Aguirre earned yet another top-five championship performance while continuing his hunt for a televised Pro Late Model feature win.



The entire top-ten in last year’s standings are planning to compete this year as well, including Jay Juleson, Howard Holden, Rick Thompson, Bubba Nascimento, and 2020 Jr. Late Model champion Bradley Erickson of Phoenix, Ariz. 2021 Jr. champion Brody Armtrout leads an assault of Jr. graduates into Saturday’s 100-lapper. Eagle, Idaho’s Jacob Smith and Texan Barrett Polhemus will pair in Charlie Wilson-prepared entries for the drivers who ranked second and third in the Jr. standings respectively. Bakersfield’s Kercie Jung will also ascend into the Pro division this year.



As usual with the #51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series, their season opener is packed full of fresh faces and optimism for an exciting points battle. The original stock car series for drivers ages 10-16 continues to attract rookies from around the country. Only one Jr. Late Model victory will be represented in the field for the 70-lap opener, with 15-year-old Robbie Kennealy of Madera looking for additional wins as a championship favorite.



Other returning drivers are Ethan Nascimento, who finished fourth in the standings with four podium finishes, and Kenna Mitchell who ran fifth with a late-season surge that included a career-best third place finish in the season finale. Mitchell also won the All American Speedway Jr. Late Model championship. Both Mitchell and Nascimento have competed in INEX Legends and Bandolero competition as well.



Colorado’s Brody Moore had a pair of podiums last season as well. Quincy, Wash.’s Kasey Kleyn and Phoenix’s Jeffrey Erickson figure to climb higher in the 2022 championship standings. New faces include 13-year-old Joaquin Stewart from quarter midgets, 11-year-old Caden Cordova from INEX Bandoleros, and 10-year-old Vito Cancilla from dirt Micro Sprints. Monty Tipton of Mill Valley and INEX Bandolero race winner Joey Kennealy of Madera are also joining the series in 2022.



The youngest drivers competing at Madera Speedway race in the INEX Bandoleros with a 30-lap race scheduled. Graduates of the INEX Bandolero class include many Late Model race winners at Madera Speedway.



Action gets underway on Friday with practice from 5pm until 8:30pm with pit gates opening at 3pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at 11am with practice at 1pm. Qualifying hits the track at 3:30pm. Opening ceremonies are at 5:50pm with main events to follow.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2022 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights at 4:00pm Pacific and 7:00pm Eastern. The Short Track Shootout airs on March 14th!



2022 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 5 - $5,000-to-win

April 2

April 30

May 21 – Military Tribute Night

June 25 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 30 - $5,000-to-win

August 27

September 17

October 15 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

October 29 – Pumpkin Cup Open (Non-Points)

Madera Speedway PR