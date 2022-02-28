Virginia Motor Speedway Releases 2022 Racing Season Schedule

Virginia Motor Speedway officials are excited to release the 2022 schedule. It will mark the 53rd season of action at the ½ mile speed plant in Jamaica, VA.

The schedule includes the always exciting VMS Dirt Series Weekly Racing action, the return of two Ultimate Super Late Model sanctioned events – the May 21st $20,000 to win Virginia is for Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth and the August 6th $20,000 to win 46th Annual Ernie Shelton’s USA 100; the August 21st $3000 to win Prelude to the World Championship for FASTRAK Pro Late Models, and the return of the FASTRAK World Championship weekend, and two mud bogs, May 14 and October 8, at the facilities state-of-the-art 200 mud bog pit.

The 2022 season will open on Saturday, April 9th, with Dirt Series Championship weekly racing action featuring a full program that will include the Victory Lap Pro Late Model, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, Budweiser Modified, and Collision One Limited Stock divisions in action.

The Dirt Series Champion weekly racing season will conclude on Saturday, August 27th, with the crowning of the speedway’s champions in each division.

