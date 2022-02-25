Nashville SRX Tickets For July 9th Event Go On Sale March 1st

The stars of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) will be making their second trip to the Music City on Saturday, July 9th for a special event at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Discounted reserved and general admission tickets will be available online starting Tuesday, March 1st at 10:00 AM CT.

The 5/8-mile paved oval, located in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, hosted the championship finale for SRX Racing in 2021 in front of a capacity crowd. 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott joined the all-star slate of drivers and claimed the victory over SRX point champion Tony Stewart and Chase’s own father, Bill Elliott.

While more names are yet to be announced, former NASCAR stars Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Bobby Labonte, and Michael Waltrip’s names have been released. In addition, the IndyCar family of drivers likely to compete during the 2022 season are Helio Castroneves, Paul Tracy, Marco Andretti, Tony Kanaan, and Ryan-Hunter Reay.

One new addition to the roster for the Fairgrounds Speedway event will be Nashville’s own Josef Newgarden. The 31-year-old driver, who grew up in nearby Hendersonville, has 20 career IndyCar Series wins and finished second in the championship standings in 2020. The full driver lineup and a more specific roster for each race should be available soon.

The JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour will also be racing at the July 9th event in the Rackley Roofing Masters of The Pros 150. Last season, 45 drivers from across the country converged to compete in one of the biggest Pro Late Model races of the season. Local favorite and former track champion, Willie Allen, claimed the victory over Jake Garcia and Christopher Tullis.

Projected times have Late Model practice 11:00 AM, SRX practice at 12:00 PM, Late Model qualifying at 2:15, the Rackley Roofing Masters of the Pros 150 at 5:00, and SRX racing from 7:00-9:00 PM, all times Central. More detailed info on race day times will be coming soon.

A local racing program will also be held on Friday, July 8th, featuring Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Front Runners, Legends, and Bandoleros. Tickets for the Friday night event will be available on race day.

Reserved and general admission tickets for the July 9th SRX event will go on sale Tuesday, March 1st at 10:00 AM CT. One noticeable change from last year to this year is the ability for fans to pick and purchase their specific seat, guaranteeing them a certain spot when they arrive.

Tickets will be available online at http://www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing and www.trackenterprises.com. For more information on the Superstar Racing Experience, visit www.srxracing.com.

To learn more about Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway – America’s Favorite Short Track, visit nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing and follow @NashvilleFairgroundsSpeedway on Facebook and Instagram and @RaceFairgrounds on Twitter.

Nashville Fairground PR