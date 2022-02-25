Countdown to Cup: World Wide Technology Raceway's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race goes green in 100 days

The clock is ticking. As of today, February 25, only 100 days remain until World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, waves the green flag on its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race.

The entries are the stars and cars of the Daytona 500 and will include recent 500 winner Austin Cindric and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. This will be the St. Louis-Metro East’s first look at NASCAR’s new Next Gen cars.

The 240-lap, 300-mile Cup race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Central on June 5. Leading up to the main event will be a NASCAR hauler parade, NASCAR fan fest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis, the short track classic at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, and the June 4 Toyota 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Fans are invited to enjoy the pre-race pageantry and concerts, the Infield Experience, the Rumble Before the Road pre-race party – as well as the new campground.

And when the checkered flag falls on WWTR’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race, the countdown clock will reset: 76 days to the annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

WWTR will host its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 5. Leading up to the Cup Series race, WWTR’s festive NASCAR Weekend will include a downtown NASCAR hauler parade, a fan fest at Ballpark Village, the inaugural #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200. For tickets and additional information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway) for additional information.

WWTR PR