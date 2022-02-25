Activities Abound for NASCAR Fans at Auto Club Speedway This Weekend

When NASCAR racing returns to Auto Club Speedway this weekend, fans will have a wide variety of entertainment and activity options to choose from when they aren’t watching the on-track action in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300 and NASCAR Cup Series WISE Power 400 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

First and foremost, fans will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with several NASCAR Cup Series drivers throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, fans can watch the induction of 2020 race winner, Alex Bowman, into Auto Club Speedway’s Walk of Fame outside Gate B at 8 a.m., immediately followed by a Q&A session with the defending Auto Club Speedway champion at 8:45 a.m. at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone Main Stage.

Then on Sunday morning, fans can take part in Q&A sessions with the following drivers:

9:40 a.m. Daniel Suarez (Viva La Fiesta Stage)

9:45 a.m. Kyle Larson (O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone Main Stage)

10 a.m. Austin Dillon (Coca-Cola Top Golf Swing Suite in O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone)

10 a.m. Joey Logano (Auto Club Display Stage)

In addition to the fan Q&As, five NASCAR Cup Series drivers will make appearances at the traditional Sunrise Service on Sunday morning from 7:15 – 8 a.m. Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola, Corey LaJoie, Chase Briscoe and Ty Dillon will join Christian recording artist Katy Nichole for the service. Hosted by Harvest Christian Fellowship, the service is open to all WISE Power 400 ticket holders and will take place at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone Main Stage.

Fans young and old alike looking for fun and games will note be short on options, either. New attractions in action all weekend in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone include:

The eNASCAR Arcade – this mobile gaming arena will host gameplay featuring iRacing simulators, Rocket League, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Game organization Faze Clan and motorsports-lifestyle brand Hoonigan will be on site throughout the weekend, including vehicles (the Halo Warthog, Donk, Camaro and Rolls) from Hoonigan’s popular racing game series Forza.

NASCAR Kids Zone – On Saturday at 11 a.m., kids will be able to take part in an exclusive Q&A session with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson. Throughout the entire weekend, young NASCAR fans can get creative at a coloring station as well as play on an 85-foot obstacle course and several interactive inflatables.

Other O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone activities throughout the weekend include:

USAC .25 midget car races featuring drivers ages 5 – 16

Viva La Fiesta, with special events such as Lucha Libre Wrestling and a variety of concerts and dance performances

The Metal Mulisha Stunt Show featuring motorcycle daredevils

Finally, weekend festivities in the fan zone will culminate with a performance by iconic rock band Collective Soul on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

For a complete list of all activities and start times, please visit www.autoclubspeedway.com/todo. Tickets for both Saturday and Sunday are on sale now at www.autoclubspeedway.com.

ACS PR