SpeedTour to Kick Off 2022 Season in Sebring This Weekend

SpeedTour will officially kick off its 2022 race season this weekend at Sebring International Raceway as The Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli (Trans Am), Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and International GT (IGT) take the green flag in sunny Florida. Picture-perfect weather is forecast for the event where approximately 300 race cars are set to compete on the historic race track and another 300-plus vehicles will be showcased in Saturday’s Hagerty Cars and Caffeine Car Show.

A record turnout is expected for IGT with 54 cars entered to compete this weekend. Trans Am will welcome 68 entries for its opening event. With 48 cars registered for Sunday’s TA2 race, it will be the second-largest field of all time for a TA2 race, bested only by the November 2021 race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. It will also be the largest TA2 field to ever run at Sebring.

In SVRA competition, fans will recognize names like Mike Skinner (1995 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion) and Joe Nemecheck (1992 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion), who will compete in SVRA’s All Stock Car class. Kicking off a four-race series, 18 stock cars are expected to take the green flag at Sebring. The All Stock Car class will also be featured at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the driver who accumulates the most points earning a championship prize at the conclusion of the four races.

Famous names also fill out the Trans Am roster with drivers like Paul Menard (2011 Brickyard 400 winner), Wally Dallenbach (1985 and 1986 Trans Am Series champion) and Boris Said (2004 Rolex Sports Car Series GT Class champion) entered in the event.

SpeedTour will return to a free streaming model in 2022 with fans able to watch races live on YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV. Included in the lineup for Saturday and Sunday, February 26-27, are feature races from Trans Am, SVRA, and IGT. In addition, live coverage and highlights from each individual series can be found on the series’ respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

Also new in 2022, the Trans Am Series announced a new television package to air its races on CBS Sports Network. The first episodes will premiere on Thursday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. ET, with race coverage from the TA2 race and the TA/XGT/SGT/GT race, respectively.

Tickets for the Sebring SpeedTour are available for advanced sale online at SpeedTour.net/Sebring, or at the gate at Sebring International Raceway.