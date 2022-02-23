Spears Srl Southwest Tour Ushers in New Season at Roseville’s All American Speedway

Stock car racing roars back into Roseville for its 68th season of competition at the All American Speedway with the JM Environmental Wild West Shootout 127 for $10,000-to-win on March 5. Six divisions will be competing including the headlining SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour along with the NASCAR SPEARS Pro Late Models, Spears Manufacturing Modified Series, Super Stocks, F4s, and Mini Cup/Bandos.



Grandstands open at 4pm with opening ceremonies at 5pm. Tickets for the Wild West Shootout are online only at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com All seats are general admission, priced at $20 for adults, juniors ages 6-12 are $15, and kids 5 & under are FREE! One of the largest season openers in track history presents 352 laps of scheduled competition at the one-third mile asphalt oval.



The SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour is the series known as “Where the Champions Race” and the contenders for victory will live up to that name. 2007 All American Speedway champion Eric Schmidt of Roseville and 2021 All American and NASCAR California State champion John Moore of Granite Bay will try to defend their home turf. Schmidt also has a 2006 SRL title to his credit while Moore is aiming squarely at the prestigious championship in 2022.



Other champions entered to battle for the five-figure payday are SRL champions Jacob Gomes of Manteca and Jeremy Doss of Upperlake. Regional track champions in this season’s mix include 2020 Tucson Speedway champion Kole Raz of Lake Oswego, Oregon, three-time Madera Speedway champion Buddy Shepherd of Bakersfield, two-time Mesa Marin Raceway champion Dan Holtz, and multi-time Las Vegas Bullring champion Dustin Ash.



Perhaps the largest field of the night will compete in the NASCAR Berco Redwood / SPEARS Pro Late Models 75-lap race. The $2,500-to-win event combines the touring SPEARS Pro division with championship points action for the 2022 NASCAR All American Speedway series. Defending champions John Moore in the All American Speedway division and Jeremy Doss in the SPEARS division will be focused on the Southwest Tour event later that night, turning this race into a wide-open affair with two dozen drivers from across the west expected to compete. Any driver who raced in the season opener at Irwindale will be eligible for a bonus that will lift their winner’s share to $5,000.



Young Jaron Giannini is off to a red-hot start in the Spears Manufacturing Modifieds heading into the 75-lap feature in Roseville. The Las Vegas driver won at Lake Havasu, Ariz. in January before a runner-up performance in February at Irwindale. The ground-pounding Modifieds bring open-wheel stock car excitement to the season opener with numerous drivers from Las Vegas, Bakersfield, and Southern California venturing north for the battle.



The Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks will open their season as well with Roseville’s Josh Whitfield kicking off the year with a target on his back. Whitfield won nine main events on the way to a 2021 championship. His championship rival, 2020 title winner Andrew Peeler of Carmichael, went winless last season, and looks to visit victory lane in Saturday’s 30 lapper.



F4s are the entry level, four-cylinder division at All American Speedway with a growing contingent of drivers. A two-year reign of dominance for Roseville’s Ray Molina was snapped in 2021 by his championship-winning son Matthew Fuhs. Nearly 20 drivers have registered to participate in the season with a 25-lap race opening their campaign.



Mini Cup/Bandoleros include the youngest drivers at All American Speedway. Championship rivals Auburn’s Colton Nelson and Lincoln’s Bella Thomsen have graduated into the Jr. Late Model division this year. Stockton’s Lucas Burton, age 9, was the youngest race winner at Roseville last season with his sights set on additional wins this year. A 20-lap race is on tap for the Mini Cup/Bandolero division during the season opener.



Additional information on fan attendance is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Competitors will participate in practice activities on Friday before racing on Saturday. Grandstands open at 4pm with opening ceremonies at 5pm.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, Kim White Realtor, and A-All Mini Storage for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!



2022 All American Speedway Event Schedule (Subject to Change)



March 5 JM Environmental Wild West Shootout: SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour, Spears Mfg. Modifieds, SPEARS & NASCAR Pro Late Models, Super Stocks, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando



April 9 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



May 14 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



June 4 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



July 9 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



July 23 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando



August 6 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



September 10 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando



October 1 ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando



October 22 Malicious Monster Truck Tour (2 shows)

