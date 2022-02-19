RVnGO becomes Official RV Rental Partner of Auto Club Speedway

Auto Club Speedway announced today that RVnGO is the Official RV Rental Partner of Auto Club Speedway. The announcement comes as NASCAR racing returns to the 2-mile oval on Feb. 26-27.

RVnGO RV rentals are available from the 21st through the 27th for the Wise Power 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race.

“We look forward to what RVnGO adds to the Auto Club Speedway camping experience,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “Partnering with an innovative company like RVnGO only improves that experience and makes it easier for race fans to enjoy the wonderful GEICO Campground during all of our NASCAR events.”

RVnGO makes it easy for fans to enjoy the at-track camping experience by connecting existing RV owners with renters who want to camp in an RV on race weekend. The company’s free online rental and sales platform eliminates non-value added service fees or hidden fees between owners and renters. Through this new partnership, RVnGO creates new turn-key packages for fans to experience future events at the track.

“RVnGO is thrilled to be working with Auto Club Speedway,” said RVnGO Founder and Chief Executive Officer Paul Kacir. “At RVnGO we believe in bringing people together and we're doing it with the world's first free person-to-person online platform for RV rentals where you can rent RVs directly from RV owners. And since the platform doesn't charge extra “service” fees you get the best prices and selection."

Excitement is high for the return of NASCAR racing to Auto Club Speedway. The 2022 WISE Power 400 caps two great days of action on the high-speed, 2-mile oval of Auto Club Speedway. Racing begins Saturday, Feb. 26 with the Production Alliance Group 300, the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. And then on Sunday, Feb. 27, the WISE Power 400 will thrill fans with Auto Club Speedway’s first NASCAR Cup Series race since Alex Bowman took the checkered flag on March 1, 2020.

Tickets for both days are on sale now at www.autoclubspeedway.com.

ACS PR