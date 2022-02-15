South Boston Speedway is the home for big events; numerous special events planned for 65th anniversary season

New first-time events, and added special events will be featured during South Boston Speedway’s 2022 season as the speedway celebrates its 65th anniversary season.



South Boston Speedway will host three first-time events, starting with the track’s first-ever drifting event, SoBo Drifts, on Saturday, March 5. That event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.



Another first-time event, the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend on April 29-30, is a two-night event featuring the winged 410 sprint cars of the Must See Racing series. The winged-410 sprint cars are the fastest cars on asphalt and fans will see them in action, along with the track’s four regular racing divisions.



One of the biggest events in South Boston Speedway’s 65-year history will be held Saturday night, June 25 when the speedway hosts the SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) series. The South Boston Speedway SRX Series event will be part of a six-race series that will be televised live nationally at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday nights during the summer on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. It features drivers from a variety of racing disciplines competing in identically-prepared cars in a format similar to the former IROC Series.



“We are very happy and proud to be able to bring these new, first-time events to South Boston Speedway, and to be able to do it for South Boston Speedway’s 65th anniversary season makes it even more special,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “Hosting new events like these opens the door for us to increase the variety of events we can offer. It also gives our fans an opportunity to see different racing disciplines and provides an opportunity to bring new audiences to the speedway.”



South Boston Speedway’s lineup of special events includes a return visit by the SMART Modified Tour which features open-wheel modified cars. That event is slated for Saturday afternoon, April 2.



The track’s showcase NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race, the Thunder Road Harley Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort is set for Saturday night, July 2. Along with a 200-lap Late Model Stock Car Division race that will serve as the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series, the Thunder Road Harley Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort will include races for the track’s three other racing divisions and one of the region’s top Fourth of July fireworks displays.



Rounding out the season’s lineup of special events is a Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour event on Saturday afternoon, October 22. That event will feature a 125-lap race for the series’ Late Model Stock Car Division and a 100-lap race for series’ new Pro Late Model division.



Also, this season, fans will see the drivers and teams of the USAC Eastern Midgets series returning to South Boston Speedway for the first time in several years. The USAC Eastern Midgets series will be part of the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend on April 29-30.



Champ Karts will be in action at South Boston Speedway this season, making a return to the .4-mile oval after a hiatus of several seasons.



Fans yearning for some racing nostalgia will get it when the competitors in the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club visit South Boston Speedway for races on April 30 and August 6. In addition, the drivers and cars of the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association will be appearing at the speedway on August 20.



“Fans will see the largest variety of racing series and racing events this season that has been offered here in several years,” Brashears pointed out.

“We are excited about the variety of racing series and events that will be featured here this season and the great competition we always see with all of our NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events. There will be plenty of things for everyone to enjoy here at South Boston Speedway this season.”



Tickets for all of South Boston Speedway’s 2022 events are on sale and are available online on the speedway’s website southbostonspeedway.com. Persons that prefer to purchase tickets via phone can do so by calling 877-440-1540 or 434-572-4947, although purchasing tickets online is the fastest and easiest way for fans to purchase tickets.



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway can be found on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the speedway’s social media channels.

SBS PR