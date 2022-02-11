FOX Sports’ Charles Woodson, Football Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champ and Heisman Trophy Winner, to Serve As Grand Marshal for 64th Running of the DAYTONA 500

Daytona International Speedway announced today that FOX Sports’ personality Charles Woodson, the Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and Super Bowl Champion, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 64th running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb 20 (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

As part of his responsibilities, the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner will give the command “Drivers, Start Your Engines” for The Great American Race (2:30 p.m. ET) at iconic Daytona International Speedway, the season-opener for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Woodson joined FOX NFL KICKOFF for the 2021 season after multiple appearances as a FOX NFL and BIG NOON KICKOFF college football studio analyst.

A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Woodson played 18 seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, racking up a list of accolades including Super Bowl XLV champion, 2009 Defensive Player of the Year, 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year and the 2015 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February 2021, his first year on the ballot, and was enshrined in Canton in August 2021.

Prior to his professional career, Woodson was a two-time All-American at Michigan and led the Wolverines to an undefeated season and national championship in 1997, the same year he became the only individual to win the Heisman Trophy while playing significant minutes on both sides of the ball. He is also one of 10 men to win the Heisman and to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Woodson found time during his career to focus on off-the-field endeavors including his own wine and whiskey line. Intercept by Charles Woodson includes a limited-edition Hall of Fame Cabernet Sauvignon, a chardonnay and a red blend with all three rated in the 90s by Wine Enthusiast.

The DAYTONA 500, which feature NASCAR’s anticipated ‘Next Gen’ car, has sold out of reserved frontstretch seating and RV camping, but fans can still be a part of the DAYTONA 500 experience with fan hospitality options. There’s still a variety of hospitality packages left in the Rolex 24 Lounge Suites and the all-new Harley J’s Experience (High Banks Suite with incredible view of the frontstretch), plus options for other events as part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth. For ticket information, log onto www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com. The full schedule is below:

Tuesday, Feb. 15: DAYTONA 500 practices (5:05 p.m./6:35 p.m. ET).

Wednesday, Feb. 16: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Busch Light (8:05 p.m. ET).

Thursday, Feb. 17: Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA qualifying races (7:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice (4:35 p.m. ET) & ARCA Menards Series practice (5:30 p.m. ET).

Friday, Feb. 18: NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7:30 p.m. ET); ARCA Menards (1:30 p.m. ET) and Camping World Truck Series qualifying (3:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Cup Series practice (6:00 p.m. ET).

Saturday, Feb. 19: Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire ARCA Menards race (1:30 p.m. ET) and Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event (5:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Cup Series final practice (10:30 a.m. ET); NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (11:35 a.m. ET).

Sunday, Feb. 20: DAYTONA 500, The Great American Race (2:30 p.m. ET).

** Schedule subject to change

DIS PR