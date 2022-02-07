Go Bowling Returns As Entitlement Sponsor For NASCAR Cup Series Race At Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen International today announced a multi-year extension with Go Bowling to keep the ball rolling as the entitlement partner of the NASCAR Cup Series race at the historic road course, marking the fifth year of the partnership with the Go Bowling at The Glen on August 21.

There will be added pressure on the drivers in this year’s Go Bowling at The Glen, as the race moves to the penultimate race in NASCAR’s regular season and will help set up the Playoff field for the title bout. Nine times a driver has gone on to win the series championship after winning at Watkins Glen International, including the inaugural winner Buck Baker in 1957.

“It’s great we were able to strike a deal for Go Bowling to come back to The Glen for the 2022 season as their race will help clear the lanes for a possible championship contender,” said Watkins Glen International president Michael Printup. “Go Bowling has been a fantastic partner, bringing fun to our fan zone and to the track, and we can’t wait to see what happens when we drop the green flag in August.”

Last year’s Go Bowling at The Glen was won by Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, who went on to capture the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Prior to that, his teammate Chase Elliott won the 2018 and 2019 races. (Watkins Glen did not host a Cup Series race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead the Go Bowling 235 was contested on the Daytona International Speedway road course and was also won by Elliott.)

“We are very excited to extend our Go Bowling at The Glen entitlement sponsorship with Watkins Glen to a multi-year term,” said John Harbuck, President of Strike Ten Entertainment, the marketing arm of the International Bowling Campus. “Our partnership with The Glen, one of the most popular tracks on the NASCAR circuit, provides us with a national platform to engage and connect with NASCAR fans attending the race and a national TV audience watching from home. Along with events like National Bowling Day and our participation in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Go Bowling builds top-of-mind awareness for our great sport and serves as a reminder for Americans to get together with their families and friends and Go Bowling!"

The Glen has hosted 38 NASCAR Cup Series races, starting with Baker’s win in 1957. A total of 24 different drivers have won on the circuit, led by NASCAR Hall of Famers Tony Stewart (five wins) and Jeff Gordon (four wins).

Watkins Glen hosts the NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen race weekend August 17-21, with racing action beginning with the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, August 19. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will compete on Saturday, August 20, and the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race will cap off the weekend on Sunday, August 21.

To purchase IMSA or NASCAR race tickets or for camping and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit TheGlen.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

WGI PR