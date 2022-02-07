World Wide Technology Raceway presents two Daytona 500 watch parties on February 20 to kick off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

World Wide Technology Raceway will present two Daytona 500 watch parties on February 20 to kick off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. In downtown St. Louis, the Daytona 500 watch party will be located at Bally Sports Live! inside Ballpark Village. The Illinois watch party will take place at Top Shooters Bar at 531 Old State Route 3, in Columbia.

Fans will have the ability to win a pair of tickets to the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at WWTR on June 5 along with other race weekend tickets and prizes.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, before the race starts, to be eligible for prize drawings and enjoy food and drink specials throughout the race.

The 63rd annual Daytona 500 will air at 1:30 p.m. Central on FOX.

WWTR will host its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 5. Leading up to the Cup Series race, WWTR’s festive NASCAR Weekend will include a downtown NASCAR hauler parade, a fan fest at Ballpark Village, the inaugural #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200. For tickets and additional information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway) for additional information.

WWTR PR