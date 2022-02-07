INDYCAR, Indy 500 Champion Power To Serve as Honorary Chair for Rev 2022 May 7

Popular NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Will Power will serve as the honorary chair of the Rev 2022 presented by Fifth Third Bank celebration, which will take place Saturday, May 7 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The annual Rev gala will return to high gear this year as the traditional opening event for the Month of May at IMS. The 2020 event was canceled, and the 2021 gala was moved to late July during Brickyard Weekend due to health-and-safety measures during the pandemic.

Rev 2022 will feature more than 70 chefs from some of Indianapolis’s best restaurants. Rev guests can taste food from their menu items while more than 20 artists and entertainment acts perform throughout the event. The racetrack’s famed Yard of Bricks start-finish line serves as one of Rev’s dance floors as a DJ spins music from the flag stand.

“The Month of May in Indianapolis has something for everyone, and Rev has become one of the signature events surrounding the Indianapolis 500,” Power said. “It is an exciting way to start the month. I am honored to be the 2022 Rev chairman because it combines many things I love, namely food and music. After the last couple of years, this is an event that should not be missed, as it will be the best one yet.”

A limited number of tickets are available for Rev 2022 at https://revindy.org/attend.

Power is one of the greatest INDYCAR SERIES drivers in history. He has 40 career victories, fifth all time. He also has recorded 63 career poles, just four shy of Mario Andretti’s all-time mark.

Since joining Team Penske in 2009, Power has won the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship in 2014 and the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge in 2018.

“Rev will be the perfect event to first welcome people back home again to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Month of May,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “After all of the uncertainty and change surrounding the last two Indianapolis 500s, this is sure to be a fun, memorable night for all. Will is a terrific, popular ambassador for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ and IMS, and he will do a great job as Rev chair.”

Rev is Indiana University Health Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser. Since its beginning, Rev has raised more than $5 million for trauma, injury prevention and critical care programs. Proceeds have made it possible for expansions to the IU Health Lifeline fleet, enabling the Lifeline team to provide emergency care while transporting patients statewide. Event proceeds also benefit drivers and fans at the IU Health Emergency Medical Center at IMS, which is part of the IU Health Methodist Hospital Level I Trauma Program.

“We’re thrilled for the longstanding partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway and honored to have Will Power as our event honorary chair, says Crystal Hinson Miller, senior vice president of IU Health and president of the IU Health Foundation. “Will is such an asset to the racing community and a champion for this important event.”

IMS PR