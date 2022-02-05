Ticket Sales Launched for Red Mile Doubleheader

Tickets for Progressive American Flat Track’s Memorial Day Weekend doubleheader at the Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 28-29 are now available for purchase.

The Mission Foods® Red Mile I & II presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington marks Progressive AFT’s first stop at the historic venue since 2019. Primarily known as a horse racing facility since it opened in 1875, the beautiful Red Mile has shown itself to be equally suited to races featuring a hundred times the horsepower ever since Progressive AFT made its first visit in 2017.

Widely praised for lush accommodations, incredible views from the grandstands, and availability of its track-side food and entertainment, the Red Mile stands out even among a schedule loaded with destination events.

A range of ticket options are available for purchase. General Admission – Standing Room Only, which provides ticket holders an excellent view of the track right along the front stretch, are available for just $25, with kids 12 and under free when accompanied by an adult. Other options include Reserved Grandstand tickets that provide outstanding views of the entire racetrack, a limited number of Mid-Level Box Seats, and the exclusive Turn 1 Hospitality Suite – VIP Experience.

Paddock Access Upgrades are available for purchase, which provide all-day access to the paddock where fans can scope out the world’s fastest dirt track motorcycles and get up close and personal with the stars of the sport.

Reserve your seats for the Mission Foods Red Mile I & II presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington today by visiting Progressive American Flat Track’s website at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3722/.

For more information, please visit http://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.