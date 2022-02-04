Bloomsburg Fair Raceway to be part of Racing Xtravaganza this weekend at York Fairgrounds

Officials of the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway will be present at this weekend’s Racing Xtravaganza, presented by Crownstone Equipment event located at York Expo Arena, York Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Avenue in York.



The show gets underway on Friday at 3:00pm until 9:00pm and again on Saturday from 10:00am and runs until 9:00pm.



On display in the Bloomsburg booth will be the 305 Sprint Car of Dustin Young, a class that will see action on two occasions this season.



Raceway officials will be on hand with 2022 schedules and talk with fans and racers about the exciting second season of dirt track racing at the 3/8th mile oval located inside the historic Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.



Further information on the show can be found on the official website at https://www.racingxtravaganza.com/



In other news the July 29th date July 29 has been removed and reset for Thursday, April 14 and will now be the season opening event. On the slate will be the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints along with the United Racing Club presented by Capitol Renegade Custom Trailers 360 Sprints.



The IMCA Modifieds, originally part of the July 29 show, will not be run on the rescheduled April 14 date.



The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is located at 620 West Third Street, Bloomsburg, Pa. 17815. You can also access up to date news on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair.com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bloomsburgfairraceway/



Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR