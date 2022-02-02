United Rentals to sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway announced today that United Rentals will sponsor the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race on March 12. The United Rentals 200 will feature some of the sport’s most-talented up-and-coming stars as they boldly attempt to conquer the challenges presented by the iconic 1-mile, doglegged oval.

“United Rentals has a proven track record of performance, safety and reliability, and we’re happy they’ve brought that strong reputation to our NASCAR Xfinity Series race,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “This is always one of the most exciting races of the year, and we are proud to have United Rentals as our partner for this key spring event.”

United Rentals, a preferred NASCAR partner in 2021, became an official NASCAR partner this season. In addition to being the "Official Rental Equipment Partner of NASCAR", the brand is also the “Official Heavy Power Rental Equipment Company of NASCAR” and the “Official Port-O-Let Partner of NASCAR.”

As part of the partnership, NASCAR-owned facilities work collaboratively with United Rentals for access to rental construction and industrial equipment, supplies and tools and additional items for ongoing facility maintenance and race preparations and support. The partnership will also extend to non-race events hosted at NASCAR-owned facilities.

“NASCAR is renowned for intense competition among teams working together to deliver top performance and results,” said Dale Asplund, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at United Rentals. “As our customers’ trusted partner, we know the importance of working united to deliver a successful project or event, and we are proud to partner with NASCAR on the United Rentals 200.”

The United Rentals 200 on March 12 is the second of three races scheduled at Phoenix Raceway from March 11-13. On Friday, March 11, the ARCA Menards Series will be in action in the General Tire 150. On Sunday, March 13, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will return for the Ruoff Mortgage 500.

Tickets for all events are available for purchase now at www.phoenixraceway.com/tickets .

Phoenix Raceway PR