Jurassic Quest Returns to Bristol Motor Speedway March 18-20

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! The nation's largest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs are ready to delight Bristol-area families when Jurassic Quest® heads indoors at the Bristol Motor Speedway South Building for one weekend only March 18-20.



Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March 2020 due to the pandemic and will visit Amarillo with its most beloved and unique indoor experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more.



Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon! Meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops – and, you may even catch one of our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty!



Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.



TICKETS & LOGISTICS



Tickets start at $19 at www.jurassicquest.com or on-site, and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.



General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12). Attractions are subject to change based on local government COVID protocols. Check the ticket page of each event for more information. Entry is free for children under age 2.



QUICK FACTS

Event: Jurassic Quest



Admission: Advance purchase online recommended: https://www.jurassicquest.com/ events/bristol-tn



Cost for entry:

KIDS & ADULTS: $22

SENIORS: $19

KIDS UNLIMITED RIDES (INCLUDES ENTRY): $36 for all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables and fossil dig.

General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities available on-site (from $6). Free entry for children under 2. *Pricing subject to change.



Where: Bristol Motor Speedway (152 Speedway Blvd. Bristol, TN 37620), South Building



When: Friday, March 18, 2022, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 19, 2022, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 20, 2022,9 a.m.- 8 p.m.



Press: RSVP for opening day press visits

Preview: Friday, March 18: 8-9 a.m.

Live, zoom, in-studio interviews available with dinosaur trainers and baby dinos



A SAFE & FANTASTIC JURASSIC QUEST

We care about the safety of our guests and crew. So guests can focus on the fun, we have implemented enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the event. We continuously monitor and implement public health recommendations and local regulations. All guests and crew are subject to any governmental or venue restrictions. Some experiences may not be available in all cities due to capacity, health, or safety regulations. For more information: https://www.jurassicquest.com/ covid-message.

