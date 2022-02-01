Darlington Raceway removed backstretch grandstands

As Darlington Raceway continues to look for ways to further improve the fan experience, Colvin Grandstand seating on the backstretch will no longer be available prior to NASCAR’s return in May. The backstretch adjustments will allow the track to focus race weekend enhancements on the frontstretch, to create an even better overall experience for our race fans who choose to attend one or both race weekends.

The enhanced fan experience in the frontstretch grandstands will also bring fans closer to the intense race action, pit road, pre-race activities, expansive midway experience, multiple concession options and more. Ticket holders with seats in the Colvin Grandstand will receive the same pricing options in Pearson Tower as offered in their previous seating location.

Darlington Raceway will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 6-8, featuring all three national series, and the traditional Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 3-4, featuring the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in the 73rd running of the crown jewel Southern 500®. NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.

Darlington Raceway PR