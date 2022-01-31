Darlington Raceway & Dead On Tools Strike Deal on Entitlement of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race, Dead On Tools 200 on May 6

As part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, Darlington Raceway and Dead On Tools have hammered an expanded partnership for the entitlement of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 6. Dead On Tools, who was named an official track partner last season, is now the Official Hand Tool and Tool Belt of Darlington Raceway. The official name of the Camping World Truck Series race will be the Dead On Tools 200.

“At the track Too Tough To Tame, our tools have to be just as tough, so we are proud to expand our partnership with Dead On Tools for the entitlement of the spring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “As the first race of this year’s Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, I know the trucks will put on an intense, competitive show like always in the Dead On Tools 200.”

“Thrilled is an understatement. The Dead On Tools 200 is going to be huge! Darlington Raceway is such a unique track, and we knew we had to be a part of it,” said Brian Ranallo, Marketing Manager, Dead On Tools. “We spent a weekend last year serving the Darlington community by working with the NASCAR Foundation on a playground build for a family with a young daughter who is battling cancer. The Darlington community and NASCAR have an extremely strong relationship, and we are fortunate to bring Dead On Tools into that relationship as well.”

Dead On Tools is also an entitlement partner at Martinsville Speedway for the Dead On Tools 250, which is the penultimate NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race, on Saturday, Oct. 29. This will be the brand’s second consecutive season sponsoring the fall Xfinity Series Playoff race at Martinsville. Dead On Tools is also the Official Hand Tool and Tool Belt of Martinsville Speedway.

At the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6, the culmination of a two-day celebration of speed inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Dead On Tools will have a presence. The brand will have signage at the historic venue and impact the local community by donating a limited number of exclusive tickets to a local charity. Tickets for both days are available for purchase at www.nascar.com/lacoliseum. Access to the NASCAR Fan Fest, offering interactive opportunities for fans of all ages, is included with all ticket purchases.

Dead On Tools is one of the world’s fastest-growing brands of hardware and storage gear today. From its humble beginnings, Dead On Tools has grown to be a household name within the trade. If you enter any job site, chances are you will find Dead On Tools. Their cornerstone products, such as their investment cast hammers, helped build the way for the brand.

Today, Dead On Tools still carries its namesake hand tools, but has focused intently on mastering professional tool belts and other styles of gear. The latest installation of tool belts includes serious upgrades like the professional suspension system and belt that boasts a maximum width of 52" around. Additional hand tools started development like the Exhumer nail puller series and the ever-popular Annihilator wrecking bars. These innovations have helped keep Dead On Tools at the front of the pack.

Dead On Tools has been expanding its brand, promoting the Made To Live Out Loud campaign. The brand understands that hard work is an empowering lifestyle that should be celebrated. Dead On Tools has partnered with organizations like NASCAR to help show that Dead On Tools “Lives Life Out Loud.” To learn more about Dead On Tools and its best-in-class products, visit deadontools.com.

Darlington Raceway PR