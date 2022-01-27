Collective Soul Pre-Race Concert Set for WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

“Heaven’s little light” will shine down on Auto Club Speedway prior to the WISE Power 400 on Feb. 27.

Auto Club Speedway announced today that Collective Soul will perform a 60-minute concert in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone. The iconic band’s performance will rev fans up for the NASCAR Cup Series race and be the musical highlight of the track’s 25th anniversary celebration, a sonic bridge to the track’s 1990s roots.

“What’s great about Collective Soul is that, like Auto Club Speedway, they’re just as relevant today as they were back in the 1990s,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “That staying power is a testament to their unwavering dedication to their fans and the commitment to their craft.”

Collective Soul burst onto the scene in 1993 with the landmark debut Hints Allegations & Things Left Unsaid in 1993. From there, they haven’t taken their foot off accelerator, producing music that’s seared itself into the souls of millions, including unforgettable hits like “Shine,” “December,” and “The World I Know.”

Moreover, the Georgia band refuses to rest on its laurels. They continue to produce new music and perform dynamic shows, with the 2019 album Blood launching the band on a fresh musical trajectory. And now E Roland (vocals / guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar / background vocals), Will Turpin (bass / background vocals) and Johnny Rabb (drums / background vocals) are ready to make their first live Southern California appearance in nearly three years.

“It’s been too long,” E Roland said. “We can’t wait to get back on stage and collectively celebrate this special weekend with all of our great fans at Auto Club Speedway.”

The 2022 WISE Power 400 caps two great days of NASCAR racing on the high-speed, 2-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway. Racing begins Saturday, Feb. 26 with the Production Alliance Group 300, the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. And then on Sunday, Feb. 27, the WISE Power 400 will thrill fans with Auto Club Speedway’s first NASCAR Cup Series race since Alex Bowman took the checkered flag on March 1, 2020.

Tickets for both days are on sale now at www.autoclubspeedway.com

