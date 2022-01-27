Speedway Motorsports Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing On Ultimate Race Day Experience with Dedicated Fan Suite

Stewart-Haas Racing fans are revved up for the start of the upcoming NASCAR season, and Speedway Motorsports is giving the team’s most avid supporters yet another reason to fuel up on fun, with all-new Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Suites set to debut at tracks across the country.

New for 2022, five Speedway Motorsports properties – Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway – will roll out the red carpet for a limited number of passionate fans looking for the ultimate race day experience. Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Suite ticket holders will receive exclusive access to track tours, VIP appearances, team gift bags and the chance to take in the NASCAR action alongside fellow SHR fans in an enclosed, climate-controlled suite.

Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Suite ticket packages will be available at the following Speedway Motorsports events:

March 6: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 20: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway April 17: Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway May 22: Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway May 29: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway July 10: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway Sept. 17: Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway Sept. 25: Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway Oct. 9: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway Oct. 16: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“Our fans are so integral to the DNA of NASCAR and it is important that we continue to mine unique, world-class experiences for them,” said Brett Frood, President of Stewart-Haas Racing. “We’re proud of the continued collaboration and partnership with Speedway Motorsports and our focus on elevating the fan experience and holistic access to our sport.”

Suite capacity is limited at each facility, so fans are encouraged to lock in this unique opportunity early to ensure a spot. Ticket packages start at just $525, and can be purchased online at www.stewarthaasracing.com/fan- suite.

SMLLC PR