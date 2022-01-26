DJ Skee to make NASCAR history at Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

A world-renown trendsetter will make NASCAR history during the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6.

NASCAR announced today that DJ Skee will become the first live DJ to perform during the caution breaks of a NASCAR race. As fans wait for the racing action to resume, Skee will entertain and energize the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum crowd with the style and flair that has made him an international sensation.

“We’ve said from the beginning that the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is a first-of-its-kind event, and having DJ Skee spinning during the caution breaks adds to the fresh, unique nature of this event,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president for strategy and innovation. “DJ Skee is a world-class talent who is going to create a fun and entertaining experience for everyone as our drivers prepare to take the green flag once more.”

DJ Skee built an empire by consistently identifying the next trends in music, culture, and tech. As a DJ, Skee is best known for introducing the world to artists including Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and more on his TV and radio platforms. Skee has produced for defining artists of this era ranging from Snoop Dogg to Michael Jackson and composed music for top selling video game series like HALO and Ghost Recon.

As a performer, Skee has opened up and held residencies at high-profile clubs and venues globally, including XS at the Wynn/Encore in Las Vegas and US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Skee has been honored with numerous awards and accolades including Mixtape and Radio DJ Of The Year, Billboard and Forbes "30 Under 30,” as well a mayoral proclamation in his hometown of St. Paul Minnesota, declaring May 26th "DJ Skee Day." In raw numbers, Skee has generated over four billion views and has a network of over two million followers.

“I like the fun way that NASCAR is approaching this race, and it’s an honor to be part of that fun,” Skee said. “I know we’re going to have a lot of it together and create lasting memories on this historic day for NASCAR.”

Skee’s presence bolsters an already power-packed entertainment lineup that’s set for NASCAR’s season-opening exhibition. Pitbull will also perform a 45-minute concert presented by Coca-Cola prior to the 150-lap main event on Sunday, Feb. 6, and Ice Cube will perform during the race break.

Moreover, LA Galaxy and US Men’s National Team star Cobi Jones will join Monica Palumbo as the in-stadium announcers, while former MTV host Riki Rachtman will serve as the host of NASCAR’s Fan Fest at the Coliseum.

More celebrity participation in the Busch Light Clash will be revealed in the days ahead.

