Amazon and NASCAR to bring new jobs and economic growth to Volusia County

Building upon an expanding footprint in the state of Florida, Amazon has chosen the Daytona Beach community to develop nearly 100 acres of land adjacent to Daytona International Speedway, bringing 1,000+ new full time positions upon completion of a 634,000 square-foot robotics fulfilment center.

Following a partnership announced last year, NASCAR and leading industrial developer, Hillwood, agreed to work together to evaluate surplus land at NASCAR’s existing motorsports facilities across thirteen U.S. markets, including creation of the Speedway Commerce Center, adjacent to Homestead-Miami Speedway, in South Miami-Dade County.

“We are proud to be a part of positive economic development in each market in which NASCAR races, but especially here at home in Volusia County,” said Lesa France Kennedy, Executive Vice Chairperson, NASCAR. “As Amazon has continued to expand its operations within Florida, we’re excited to play a role in bringing new jobs and a first-class partner to Volusia County. We look forward to this project serving as a catalyst for future growth and development in the community.”

“Amazon is thrilled to be investing in a new state-of-the-art robotics fulfillment center in the City of Daytona Beach,” said Sam Blatt, Economic Development Manager for Amazon. “As part of our first-mile network, this facility will play a critical role in providing efficient delivery for our customers across the region and generate over a thousand jobs for the talented workforce in the area.”

John Magness, Executive Vice President at Hillwood, adds, “We are pleased to make this announcement and the progress of our work with NASCAR that it represents. We value the opportunity to serve our customers and add jobs for communities like Daytona Beach.”

Located at the intersection of I-4 and I-95, this new Amazon project will represent over $200 million in capital investment, including new roads and infrastructure for the surrounding community.

“Amazon’s investment in our city is a great ‘win’ for the residents of Daytona Beach,” lauds Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick L. Henry. “Not only will Amazon bring at least 1,000 new full-time jobs, they offer their employees a robust benefits package and an educational incentive program.”

“Daytona Beach is fast becoming an attractive destination of choice for dynamic businesses,” said Daytona Beach City Manager Deric C. Feacher. “We will continue to explore and embrace ways to diversify and improve our local economy, while at the same time focusing on maintaining a great quality of life for our residents.” City Manager Feacher adds, “I want to thank our partners at Team Volusia for their tireless recruiting efforts. This project is a significant step forward for our city.”

Keith Norden, CEcD, President and CEO of Team Volusia Economic Development Corporation, recognizes the strong bonds that impact success in Volusia County. “Economic development is a team effort. Joining forces with driven professionals is what opportunity is built on, and how it thrives, as evidenced by teaming up with NASCAR to bring this project successfully to life for our community. Matching the vision of public sector partners, business leaders, and community stakeholders, results in a brighter future for all.”

