Jacky Ickx Named Grand Marshal for SuperSebring 2022

Legendary Belgian driver Jacky Ickx has been named grand marshal of SuperSebring 2022 and will be honored before both the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring which take place March 18 and 19 respectively. 
 
Ickx also will be inducted into the Sebring Hall of Fame in 2022. He is a two-winner of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring – 1969 and 1972 – a six-time winner of the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans, recorded eight wins in Formula One, a total of 37 major sports car victories, the 1979 Can-Am championship and victory in the 1983 Dakar Rally.
 
Ickx role as SuperSebring grand marshal comes in the 50th anniversary year of his 1972 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring victory, where he teamed with Mario Andretti in a Ferrari 312 winning the race by two laps. His 1969 12-Hour victory was in a Ford GT40 driving with Englishman Jackie Oliver.
 
“Jacky Ickx is unquestionably one of the legends of international motorsports, having been the lead driver for Ferrari’s Formula One program in addition to his many sports car wins and championships, including multiple wins at both Le Mans and Sebring,” said Wayne Estes, president and general manager of Sebring International Raceway. “His return to Sebring will be welcomed by not only IMSA and WEC competitors and officials, but also by thousands of Sebring fans who are among the most knowledgeable and passionate sports car fans in the world.”
 
Sebring is the only circuit in the world to host both FIA WEC and IMSA championship events. SuperSebring includes the 1000 Miles of Sebring, which starts at noon on March 18, and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, which starts just after 10 a.m. on March 19.
 
During SuperSebring weekend, Ickx will be inducted into the Sebring Hall of Fame along with drivers Stefan Johansson, Andy Wallace and David Hobbs, and journalist Walter Cronkite. 
 
The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is North America’s oldest and most historic sports car endurance race and is the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The first 12-hour Classic was held in March 1952 and the first race ever conducted at Sebring International Raceway was a six-hour event on Dec. 31, 1950. 
 
Tickets are available for SuperSebring by visiting www.sebringraceway.com/2022tickets.
 
