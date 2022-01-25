American Sign, Inc. Joins Stafford Speedway Contingency Program

After a 2021 season that paid out over $100,000 contingency bonuses to drivers, Stafford Speedway’s Contingency Program will welcome American Sign, Inc. of New Haven, CT as a new contingency sponsor for the 2022 season. American Sign will contribute weekly bonuses of $75 to each Street Stock feature winner as well as $75 to each third place SK Light finisher. American Sign will contribute a total of $3,300 during the 2022 season with $1,650 each going to SK Light and Street Stock drivers.

President and CEO of American Sign, Tony Lafo, is a former Stafford weekly competitor who raced in both the Late Model and Street Stock divisions from 2003-2007 and 2009-2013. Lafo returned to Stafford last season as the pace car driver and that connection pushed Lafo to become a contingency sponsor for the 2022 season.

“Coming back to Stafford last season got me back into racing on a weekly basis and being a former racer and knowing what it costs and how difficult it is for teams to do what they do, I wanted to be able to help out,” said Lafo. “I really enjoy watching the SK Light and Street Stock divisions and sometimes they might not get the attention that the SK Modified® or Late Model divisions get. I got to know a lot of the drivers last season and the SK Light and Street Stock divisions have some of the nicest people you’ll meet and by doing a smaller contingency amount, we can support two different divisions instead of just one. I’ll be looking forward to hearing our name over the P.A. as I’m sitting in the infield in the pace car this season and hopefully next season we can do something even bigger and better like sponsoring a race.”

Last season saw 11 different SK Light drivers record a third place finish with Steven Chapman leading all drivers with 4 third place finishes. 9 of the top-10 drivers from the 2021 SK Light points standings will return to SK Light competition in 2022 while the 10th driver, Brian Sullivan, has registered a car for both the SK Light and SK Modified® divisions.

In the Street Stock division, defending track champion Frank L’Etoile, Jr. and Chris Meyer tied for the division lead with 5 wins each. Just behind them was Travis Hydar with 4 wins. Nick Hovey was the only other multi-feature winner last season with 2 victories while Kyle Johnson, Bert Ouellette, and Adrian Paradis, III each won a single race. With L’Etoile moving on to SK Light and Open Modified competition for the 2022 season, the race to see who will become champion is wide open.

Stafford Speedway PR