The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade is returning to Las Vegas.

NASCAR fans can see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 3, as Las Vegas Motor Speedway kicks off the spring 2022 NASCAR Weekend. The parade is a favorite among racing fans and will begin in front of the Luxor Hotel and Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Approximately 40 brightly colored, 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers will receive a police escort as they drive north on the Strip before making their way onto Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue and head for the 1.5-mile superspeedway. All trucks will stage earlier in the day at the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.

The haulers will proceed to Speedway Boulevard and make their way through the LVMS tunnel under turns 1 and 2 to their garage stalls outside the Neon Garage. A much-anticipated convoy, the hauler parade is a great way for NASCAR fans to get excited about the action-packed weekend that awaits them March 4-6.

“We’re so excited to bring the hauler parade back,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “It’s quite a thrill to see the beautifully wrapped NASCAR haulers take over the Las Vegas Strip. We’re always looking to expand and offer fans innovative ways to enjoy the sport we all love, and we’d like to thank NASCAR teams, our area governments and local law enforcement for helping make this happen. It’s going to be a great kickoff to a highly anticipated NASCAR weekend, and we can’t wait for it all to begin in a few short weeks.”

LVMS’s spring 2022 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, March 4. The Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity race will be Saturday, March 5 and the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube will run on Sunday, March 6. There also will be practice and qualifying for all three series this year.

All children 12 and under get in free on Friday and Saturday with a ticketed adult and can attend the Pennzoil 400 alongside a ticketed adult for just $10 on Sunday. Call 1-800-644-4444 or log on to LVMS.com to order tickets, purchase upgrades or special access passes.

LVMS PR