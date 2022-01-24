Bristol Motor Speedway Joe Littlejohn Award for Service to the NMPA

Bristol Motor Speedway is the 2021 recipient of the Joe Littlejohn Award for service to the National Motorsports Press Association, outgoing NMPA president Reid Spencer announced on Sunday.

The legendary short track in Tennessee is a long-time supporter of the NMPA through recurring sponsorship of the NMPA Hall of Fame reception. This year, Bristol has joined with Speedway Motorsports Inc. and Charlotte Motor Speedway to continue that sponsorship role.

“One of the most pleasurable aspects of the NMPA presidency is the task of choosing the Joe Littlejohn recipient,” Spencer said. “The recognition of Bristol Motor Speedway as a faithful friend of the NMPA is long overdue.

“In addition to its sponsorship, Bristol is one of the most media-friendly race tracks on the NASCAR schedule. Whenever we arrive to cover a race, we feel welcome. And the view from the press box there is one of the best in the world.”

Bristol Motor Speedway bills itself as “The Last Great Coliseum,” a moniker it richly deserves after Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith transformed the Tennessee short track into an opulent facility that can seat more than 150,000 fans.

The Joe Littlejohn Award is presented each year to a person or persons, or an organization, in recognition for or outstanding service to the NMPA.

The award is named for the former track owner from Spartanburg, S.C., who also was a competitor in the sport. Littlejohn is credited with two career NASCAR starts, but raced extensively before the formation of NASCAR.

