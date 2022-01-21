World Wide Technology Raceway to host job fairs on Thursday, February 24, and Saturday, February 26

World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will host two job fairs -- on Thursday, February 24, from 4-6:30 p.m., and Saturday, February 26 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. -- in preparation for the 2022 event season. Many positions, in all departments, are available. Positions also are available at the Gateway Kartplex.



Thursday, February 24, from 4-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 26, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The job fair will be held in the infield media center, inside the oval track.

Full-time and part-time positions in many departments are available.

The WWTR event operations and ticket sales departments also need college students for summer internships.

Prospective candidates should bring a resume and identification and must be able to pass a background check.

WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis, at 700 Raceway Boulevard in Madison, Illinois.

For more information, please visit: www.wwtraceway.com/ careers

For more information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway) for additional information.

