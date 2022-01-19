Tickets on Sale Now for 2022 Texas Half-Mile

Tickets for Progressive American Flat Track's highly-anticipated return to The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 19, are now available for purchase. Set in Fort Worth, Texas – home of some of the sport’s biggest and most successful teams and sponsors – the Mission Foods Texas Half-Mile presented by Roof Systems has established itself a genuine dirt track destination event.

Further adding to the excitement in 2022, the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series will share the spotlight that weekend with the NTT IndyCar Series. The XPEL 375 will be staged at Texas Motor Speedway the following day, presenting fans with the possibility to witness two of the most historically important American racing series at the same venue on a single weekend.

General Admission Grandstand tickets for Round 3 of the Progressive AFT season are just $40 and kids 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Fans who would like to be centrally located nearest to the start/finish line can select seats in the Premium General Admission Grandstand for just $10 more. There’s also the option to host a group of up to 20 people in one of the private, climate-controlled Indoor Suites, which are available to rent for $1,500.

Paddock Access Upgrades are available for purchase, which provide all-day access to the pits where fans can scope out the world’s fastest dirt track motorcycles and get up close and personal with the stars of the sport.

Reserve your seats for the Texas Half-Mile today at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3691.

For more information, please visit http://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.