Single-day tickets on sale for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

Fans get an action-packed weekend featuring 10 races from six different series speeding down the runways of Albert Whitted Airport and racing along the Bayshore Drive waterfront and St. Petersburg skyline. Daily general admission tickets are $25 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, and $55 for Sunday. Single Day Grandstand seats are $120 in upper rows and $95 in lower rows. Junior pricing is available for ages 12 and under.

Multi-day tickets remain available for purchase for those fans wanting to attend all three days of the event weekend. A 3-Day General Admission ticket offers the best value at $60, and 3-Day Grandstand seats are $155 and $125 for upper and lower rows, respectively.

"There’s no better way to begin a new racing season while also enjoying the spectacular weather of St. Pete, Florida. ‘The Sunshine City’ is the perfect setting for the start of another NTT INDYCAR SERIES season," said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Presented by RP Funding. “We can’t wait to open the spectator gates in just over six weeks for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding.”

The weekend schedule, highlighted by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race for its 18th annual visit to the streets of St. Petersburg, will have a full complement of racing series on track. INDYCAR’s future stars will battle in the Indy Lights series. More of the sport’s rising stars looking to climb the professional racing ladder will compete in Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship doubleheader races for both series. IMSA-sanctioned Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup and SRO’s GT America also add two races each to a loaded schedule with some fender-to-fender showroom stock racing for fans to enjoy.