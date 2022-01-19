Wednesday, Jan 19

Single-day tickets on sale for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

Speedway News
Wednesday, Jan 19 54
Single-day tickets on sale for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding
Single-day tickets to the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding are on sale to the public. Tickets can be bought online at gpstpete.com for the 18th annual event set for February 25-27th in downtown St. Petersburg. 
 
Fans get an action-packed weekend featuring 10 races from six different series speeding down the runways of Albert Whitted Airport and racing along the Bayshore Drive waterfront and St. Petersburg skyline. Daily general admission tickets are $25 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, and $55 for Sunday. Single Day Grandstand seats are $120 in upper rows and $95 in lower rows. Junior pricing is available for ages 12 and under.
 
Multi-day tickets remain available for purchase for those fans wanting to attend all three days of the event weekend. A 3-Day General Admission ticket offers the best value at $60, and 3-Day Grandstand seats are $155 and $125 for upper and lower rows, respectively. 
 
"There’s no better way to begin a new racing season while also enjoying the spectacular weather of St. Pete, Florida. ‘The Sunshine City’ is the perfect setting for the start of another NTT INDYCAR SERIES season," said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Presented by RP Funding. “We can’t wait to open the spectator gates in just over six weeks for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding.”
 
The weekend schedule, highlighted by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race for its 18th annual visit to the streets of St. Petersburg, will have a full complement of racing series on track. INDYCAR’s future stars will battle in the Indy Lights series. More of the sport’s rising stars looking to climb the professional racing ladder will compete in Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship doubleheader races for both series. IMSA-sanctioned Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup and SRO’s GT America also add two races each to a loaded schedule with some fender-to-fender showroom stock racing for fans to enjoy.
 
For additional ticket prices, the event schedule and festival information, visit gpstpete.com. Follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers. 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Sacramento Mile Tickets On Sale Now Tickets on Sale Now for 2022 Texas Half-Mile »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.