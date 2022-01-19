Wednesday, Jan 19

Sacramento Mile Tickets On Sale Now

Speedway News
Wednesday, Jan 19 54
Sacramento Mile Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are now available for the Legendary Sacramento Mile motorcycle races set for Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the historic Cal Expo Fairgrounds when the Progressive American Flat Track national series returns to Sacramento for its 57th appearance.

 

The Cal Expo motorcycle classic will be the 14th race on the 18-event 2022 AFT campaign which begins on March 10 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL.

 

The nation’s top flat track motorcycle racers have come to the Capitol City dating back to 1959 at the historic one-mile dirt track at the California State Fairgrounds. SDI Racing, LLC, again serves as the host to the motorcycle racing series that is known as the "Original Extreme Sport" with speeds up to 140 miles per hour.

 

“We are very excited to bring the AFT series back to Cal Expo in 2022,” said Steve DeLorenzi, President and CEO of SDI Racing, LLC. “And we have opened ticket sales before the first of the year for our fans to grab the best seats available for the Aug. 20 spectacular. If you haven’t seen motorcycles and their riders on a mile dirt track, you are ready missing out on a great wheel-to-wheel, handlebar-to-handlebar competition.

 

Tickets for the Legendary Sacramento Mile can be purchased online at the link below:

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5465034/2022-sacramento-mile-august-202022-sacramento-sacramento-mile?cobrand=2022SacMile

 

The seats at Cal Expo will be available in the Turf Club (with food service), Box Seats, Grandstands and General Admission. Children tickets are also available at reduced prices.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« INX Joins Daytona International Speedway for The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA This Weekend, Jan. 21-23 Single-day tickets on sale for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.