Ice Cube to perform during race break at Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum just added some star power that’s “Straight Outta Compton.”

NASCAR announced today that Ice Cube will perform during the race break of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6. His performance, which will be shown live on FOX, enhances an already star-studded lineup of racing and entertainment set for the sport’s season-opening exhibition inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“Ice Cube is more than a rapper, actor and entertainer,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president for strategy and innovation. “He’s an icon who has risen to the top in all of his endeavors. We’re honored to have him perform at this first-of-its-kind event in the heart of Los Angeles.”

To call Ice Cube a game changer in entertainment is an understatement. He rose to prominence with the groundbreaking group N.W.A. before launching a solo career that showcased his visionary talent and led to countless collaborations with some of the music industry’s biggest stars. Yet his versatility as an actor propelled him to greater heights, beginning with his screen debut in the film Boyz n the Hood and continuing through his work in the Friday and Barbershop franchises.

Moreover, Ice Cube is also a business leader in professional sports as the founder of the Big3 basketball league. He’s also no stranger to NASCAR, attending the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway.

“I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person,” Ice Cube said. “And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA.”

Pitbull will also perform a 45-minute concert presented by Coca-Cola prior to the 150-lap main event on Sunday, Feb. 6, and more celebrity participation in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be announced in the coming weeks.

NASCAR PR