Racecar Show Dates Announced For Macon Speedway And Lincoln Speedway

Officials from Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway, as well as Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, IL are pleased to announce the return of the season preview car show. The show is set to return Friday, March 4-Sunday, March 6 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The car show is open to any regular competitors that race at Macon Speedway or Lincoln Speedway, as well as those from traveling series that compete at either of the tracks. The show will be three days long with cars entering on Thursday, March 3 and exiting on Sunday, March 6 when Hickory Point Mall closes for business each of the two days.

The show is a great benefit to those who like to display their newly prepared rides before receiving battle scars from on track action. It's also an additional benefit to sponsors, putting them in front of thousands of sets of eyes over the course of the show. Track Enterprises will also have a booth set up, handing out info including pocket schedules for their special events in addition to Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway.

Hickory Point Mall opened in 1978 and is located in Forsyth, IL, the northside of the greater Decatur area. It features Kohl's, Ross, TJ Maxx, Von Maur, and Hobby Lobby in addition to a large number of specialty shops.

Drivers and teams who have highly presentable cars are welcome to enter the show by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200. The show will likely feature up to 30 competitors, so registration is first come, first serve. There is no charge to enter the show.

Upcoming Early Season Race Events

Saturday, January 22 – Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, & Big 10 Series Awards Banquet (Decatur Conference Center

Friday-Sunday, March 4-6 – Hickory Point Mall Racecar Show

Saturday, March 26 – Macon Speedway Test & Tune (12:00-4:00)

Sunday, March 27 – Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune (12:00-4:00)

Saturday, April 2 – Macon Speedway Test & Tune (12:00-4:00)

Sunday, April 3 – Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune (12:00-4:00)

Friday, April 8 – Lincoln Speedway Season Opener

Saturday, April 9 – Macon Speedway Season Opener

Macon/Lincoln Speedway PR