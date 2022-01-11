Tickets for the 50th Running of the Spring SizzlerR Now On Sale; Limited Edition Spring Sizzler Shirt Available With Ticket Purchase

Tickets for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® and the NAPA Auto Parts Duel qualifying events are now available on staffordspeedway.com/tickets. Along with tickets to the April 23rd and April 24th events, Stafford Speedway has also released a limited edition 50th Anniversary Spring Sizzler® t-shirt that is only available with purchases made online for the Spring Sizzler® and Duel tickets.

“Tickets for the 50th running of the NAPA Spring Sizzler® are now on sale,” explained Stafford CFO Lisa Arute. “Similar to last year, each day will be separate events and separate tickets. Both days are packed full of short track racing culminating in the 50th running of the Spring Sizzler®. Ticket purchasers also have the opportunity to buy a special edition 50th Spring Sizzler® t-shirt, which will be a limited print of 500.”

Click here to order NAPA Spring Sizzler® & NAPA Duel tickets

NAPA Spring Sizzler® weekend begins Saturday, April 23rd with the NAPA Auto Parts Duel. The Open Modifieds will compete in two 40 lap qualifying events that will set the field for Sunday’s 100 lap 50th running of the Spring Sizzler®. Saturday’s event will also see the return of the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models in a 75-lap event along with Stafford’s Limited Late Model, Street Stock and Vintage All-Star divisions.

All roads lead to Sunday, April 24th, where the Open Modifieds will highlight the day in the $15,000 to win 100-lap 50th Spring Sizzler® event. The day will also play host to the first event of the season for Stafford’s stacked SK Modified® division, Late Model division, and SK Light Modified division. The day will begin with last chance qualifier races for the Open Modifieds as drivers race for their final shot to compete in the 50th Spring Sizzler®.

Early entries for the 50th Spring Sizzler® have already surpassed 25 and include previous Spring Sizzler® winners Woody Pitkat and Patrick Emerling.

Early Spring Sizzler® Entry-List

Registered Open Modified teams will have the option to purchase a limited number of discounted two-day paddock passes. Teams can contact the track office for more information.

Stafford Speedway season ticket and license holders will also have a chance to purchase the limited edition Spring Sizzler t-shirts. Keep an eye out for a special offer in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR