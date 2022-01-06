Texas Motor Speedway Hires Ryan Hile As Marketing Coordinator

Texas Motor Speedway has hired Ryan Hile as marketing coordinator for the multi-purpose facility that in 2022 will play host to the NASCAR All-Star Race, NASCAR Playoffs weekend, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Ducks Unlimited Expo.

Hile comes to NO LIMITS, TEXAS from The Crosby Group where he served as a marketing and events specialist.

The Houston native’s responsibilities will include development and maintenance of the speedway’s robust social media program, support of sales initiatives, assistance in the development of the overall marketing calendar and event marketing and support for Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas Chapter.

I am beyond excited to be joining the Texas Motor Speedway family,” said Hile. “I’m looking forward to working with everyone on this amazing team as we gear up for an exciting year ahead.”

Prior to his tenure with The Crosby Group, Hile was a social media specialist with Major League Fishing and held an internship position with Jordan Advertising.

Hile graduated in 2017 from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing. While there, he was a marketing intern for the Sooners’ athletic department as well as a social media intern of the Sugar Land (Texas) Skeeters, a Minor League Baseball team of the Triple-A West and the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros Major League Baseball club.

“We are eager to integrate Ryan Hile into the Speedway Motorsports family,” said Texas Motor Speedway Vice President of Marketing Ellen Stallcup. “Ryan provides an exclusive background related to events with our core audience as well as provides an innovative perspective regarding social media and other critical marketing objectives. ”

Hile begin his/her new role January 6 and reports directly to Stallcup.

