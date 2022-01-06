Perris Auto Speedway 2022 Schedule!

Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian is pleased to release the track’s 2022 schedule. The season will be the 26th year of competition for the widely known racing facility.

The 2022 campaign will feature 27 exciting nights of racing action on the West Coast’s premier dirt track. Widely known for its long association with sprint cars, the open-wheel discipline leads the way with 10 dates this year. The Amsoil USAC/CRA and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will kick off the open-wheel portion of the schedule with the SoCal Showdown on March 26th. The PAS Senior and Young Gun Sprint Cars will partner up and race together at each USAC/CRA Sprint Car show through the month of October.

The sprint car schedule will include several special dates throughout the campaign. Included will be the SoCal Showdown, the Sokola Shootout on April 30th, the Salute to Indy on May 28th, the inaugural Bubby Jones/Ray Sheetz Memorial on June 25th, the California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night on August 20th, and the September 17th Glenn Howard Classic. The open-wheel season will close with the 26th Annual Heimark/Anheuser Busch Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction featuring the USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

The wildly popular Night of Destruction presented by LKQ Pick Your Part will bookend the track’s 26th year beginning with the season-opening event on March 5th and the year’s finale on November 12th. All told there will be nine Nights of Destruction in 2022 and each will feature Figure 8 racing, Figure 8 Trailer races, Mini Stocks on the road course, Demo Cross, and the crazy Double Deckers. Included after two years off will be the annual Fireworks Spectacular/Night of Destruction on Saturday, July 2nd.

The 26th season of PASSCAR Stock Car racing will see eight nights of action in 2022. Headlined by the powerful and growing super stock class, PASSCAR nights will also feature street stocks, factory stocks, and for the first time, IMCA sport compacts

Fans will notice a change to PASSCAR nights in 2022. Except for the March 19th PASSCAR lid lifter and “Champions Night” on October 22nd, the IMCA modifieds will be making six of their eight appearances on the same card with the AMSOIL USAC/CRA, Sprint Cars from April through September.

Another addition to the schedule happens on September 17th. For the first time in several years, Lightning Sprint Cars will be back at The PAS. They will be joining the USAC/CRA Series and the IMCA modifieds that night. It will be the first-ever POWRi sanctioned Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series race on the famous half-mile clay oval.

Last Sunday afternoon, Kazarian was a guest on “The Racer Radio Show” and he discussed the 2022 schedule with host Dave Stall. For those who missed the show, you can listen to the replay at the following link http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radio22/RACERRADIO220102.mp3

Advance tickets for all PAS-promoted races will be available soon at www.tix.com. Tickets for the World of Outlaws USAC/CRA So Cal Showdown are on sale now at the following link https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=73567

Perris Auto Speedway 2022 Schedule

March 5th "OPENING NIGHT” LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION I - DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

March 19th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS, IMCA SPORT COMPACTS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

March 26th NOS ENERGY DRINK WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SERIES, AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS AND PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINT CARS

April 2nd PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA SPORT COMPACTS

April 23rd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION II - DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

April 30th "SOKOLA SHOOTOUT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINT CARS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

May 14th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA SPORT COMPACTS

May 21st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION III DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

May 28th "SALUTE TO INDY" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINT CARS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

June 4th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA SPORT COMPACTS

June 11th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IV DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

June 25th “BUBBY JONES / RAY SHEETZ MEMORIAL” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINT CARS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

July 2nd FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR LKQ Pick Your Part Presents

NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION V - DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

August 13th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VI DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

August 20th “CALIFORNIA RACERS HALL OF FAME NIGHT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINT CARS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

August 27th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA SPORT COMPACTS

September 3rd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VII DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

September 10th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA SPORT COMPACTS

September 17th "GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINT CARS, IMCA MODIFIEDS AND Lucas Oil POWRi SOUTHWEST LIGHTNING SPRINT CARS

September 24th PASSCAR SERIES - SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA SPORT COMPACTS

October 1st AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINT CARS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

October 15th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIII DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

October 22nd PASSCAR “CHAMPION’S NIGHT” SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS, PAS MODIFIEDS AND PAS SPORT COMPACTS

November 2nd 26TH ANNUAL HEIMARK / ANHEUSER BUSCH OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION - Practice Night

November 3rd 26TH ANNUAL HEIMARK / ANHEUSER BUSCH OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL AND AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS

November 4th 26TH ANNUAL HEIMARK / ANHEUSER BUSCH OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL AND AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS

November 5th 26TH ANNUAL HEIMARK / ANHEUSER BUSCH OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL AND AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS

November 12th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IX DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, TRAILER FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

THIS SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Advance tickets for the long awaited return of the Outlaws to So Cal are available now at the following link https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=73567.

Perris Auto Speedway wants to thank the following corporate partners.

