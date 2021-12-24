All American Speedway Releases Major Events, Update on 2022 Season

Bill McAnally Racing Promotions and All American Speedway have released the major event schedule for the 2022 season at the one-third mile oval in Roseville, Calif. The upcoming season is slated to be the 68th championship points season, with NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series competition for local, state, and national titles with quality participant insurance and cash points funds.



The 2022 season will open on March 5 with the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour, Spears Manufacturing Modifieds, NASCAR Late Models vs. SPEARS Pro Late Models, plus points racing competition for the Super Stocks, F4s, and Mini Cup/Bandolero divisions.



Other confirmed major events include the ARCA Menards Series West and local championship races on October 1, airing nationally on USA Network. Malicious Monster Trucks return for two exciting shows on October 22.



Speedway officials are working vigorously with @the Grounds to finalize the remaining schedule of races. The COVID19 pandemic affected operations for the newly-opened, multi-million dollar event center over the last 18 months and created a strong demand for major events at the center. With limited parking available, officials are working on a schedule to compliment the busy year planned @the Grounds. Championship racing will be offered for Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, and Mini Cup/Bandoleros, along with several appearances for the fan-appealing Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash. Races are planned to be broadcast on FloRacing.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, Kim White Realtor, and A-All Mini Storage for making the 2021 season possible. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.



For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!



2022 All American Speedway Major Events (tentative)

March 5 SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour, Spears Modifieds, SPEARS & NASCAR Pro Late Models, Super Stocks, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando

October 1 ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando

October 22 Malicious Monster Truck Tour

AAS PR