Paving complete at the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway

After 163 days of work, crews celebrated the completion of paving at the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway with fireworks and cheers.

The transformation of AMS started shortly after the checkered flag on July 11. Over the course of five months, the speedway was molded into its new shape, sporting steeper 28-degree banked corners, new drainage technology, and coatings of brand-new asphalt.

With paving complete, the 1.54-mile oval is once again ready to host some of the fastest cars and most talented racers in the world. Testing is planned for the first week of January to prepare for the first NASCAR races at the all-new AMS in 2022.

Tickets for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend on March 18-20 - the first NASCAR race weekend at the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway - are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend:

Since 2015 the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 has been the main event in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s spring NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This storied race brings awareness to Folds of Honor and its mission to help families of military servicemen and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, this 500-mile race will be the first for the NASCAR Cup Series on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s revamped racing surface, with NASCAR’s best taking to the reconfigured 28-degree banked corners for the first time.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The thrills of the Fr8 208 Camping World Truck Series race and the Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the March 18-20, 2022, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR