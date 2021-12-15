Tickets on sale for the 2022 Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, which takes place July 29-31 at Pacific Raceway as part of the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season and marks NHRA’s first trip to the scenic facility near Seattle since 2019.

It will be the 13th of 22 races in 2022 and will be showcased on the FOX Broadcast Network (FOX), including live action from eliminations. The race, which will be in its 33rd year in 2022, also serves as the finale to the NHRA’s famed three-race Western Swing. The longtime trek includes stops in Denver and Sonoma, and Seattle now returns to the schedule for the first time in three years, with fans eager to soak in the thrilling action of 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph action at a track that has showcased NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series racing for more than three decades.

“After not being able to race in front of the passionate fans in the Pacific Northwest for the past two years, we are extremely excited to return to Pacific Raceways for the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals in 2022,” said John Ramsey, Pacific Raceways General Manager. “We’re pleased to again deliver all the incredible thrills of NHRA drag racing fans have come to enjoy over the past three-plus decades at Pacific Raceways, and we can’t wait to deliver another memorable weekend to close out the Western Swing.”

Austin Prock (Top Fuel), John Force (Funny Car) and Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) were winners of the 2019 event, with Prock recording his first professional victory on that date and the legendary Force claiming his historic 150th career win at the time.

Past world champs Antron Brown and Tony Schumacher, who is returning to full-time competition in 2022, each have four wins at Pacific Raceways to lead active Top Fuel racers, while four-time reigning world champ Steve Torrence won at the track in 2012. Force, the 16-time world champ, leads all drivers with nine Seattle wins, while 2021 Funny Car world champ Ron Capps has a pair of victories at the track. In Pro Stock, 2021 world champ Greg Anderson, who also became the all-time wins leader in the class during the season, has a trio of Seattle wins.

Action at the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals next year will include one qualifying run on Friday, the final two qualifying sessions on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday, as the stars of the sport will look to grab a coveted NHRA Wally to close out the Western Swing. The race will also count toward the Funny Car All-Star Shootout that takes place in early September at the U.S. Nationals in Indy.

To purchase tickets to the 2022 Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets. Kids 12 and under are free in general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

