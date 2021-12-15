Fans to Get ‘Free’ First Look at NASCAR ‘Next Gen’ Cars at Daytona International Speedway During Test Session on Jan. 11

In anticipation of the 2022 points-race debut of NASCAR’s ‘Next Gen’ car in NASCAR’s most prestigious race - the Feb. 20 DAYTONA 500 - fans can visit iconic Daytona International Speedway on Tuesday, Jan. 11, to get a ‘FREE’ first look at the machines that will bring the ‘stock car’ look back to NASCAR.

The World Center of Racing will be open to fans during the first day of what will be a two-day test session (Jan. 11-12) for the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen cars on Daytona’s 31-degree banking. Fans will be able witness the action from 12:00-8:00 p.m. ET in select frontstretch seating as well as the infield UNOH Fanzone which will allow an ‘up-close’ look at the teams as they prepare the cars to go on track.

Both parking and admission will be free of charge. For frontstretch seating, fans will park in the midway (accessible from Turn 1 Drive) and enter the venue at the Axalta Injector. For those going to the UNOH Fanzone, they will enter at Gate 40 off of Williamson Blvd. and follow signage to the infield parking areas and entrance to the UNOH Fanzone. Guests can pre-register to save time at the gates by logging onto https://www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com/next-gen-test.

“With the level of excitement and energy around the Next Gen cars competing during DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth and the 64th annual DAYTONA 500, the January 11th test will offer a special, FREE preview event for our local community, as well as for loyal, diehard fans from all over the country,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “It’s a great way for them to see these historical race cars plus experience our iconic Speedway. It will be such a rewarding feeling to see fans from our area - as well as those who travel to Daytona to get a sneak peek - in our frontstretch seating and UNOH Fanzone during the test, and then a packed house just over a month later for the DAYTONA 500.”

The January Daytona test will mark the second time the Next Gen car has been on the 2.5-mile’s asphalt as Daytona’s initial test for the anticipated cars was held earlier this year in September.

The Next Gen car, a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry, is designed to give the drivers greater control. It will put an emphasis back on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR with the new Toyota TRD Camrys, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s and Ford Mustangs. The cars, which were designed to look like the models available to fans in showrooms across the country, will utilize the latest technology to maximize performance, improve safety and provide incredible racing for fans.

A limited number of frontstretch seating tickets remain for the DAYTONA 500, and race fans need to act now to take advantage of a host of DAYTONA 500 Holiday packages, which are on sale for a limited time, offering up to 30% off for DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events.

During DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, the Next Gen cars will hit the track in full competition on Thursday, Feb. 17 during the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA qualifying races.

For ticket information on the 2022 DAYTONA 500 and the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races, as well as other Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events (Friday, Feb. 18 NextEra Energy 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series; Saturday, Feb. 19 doubleheader - The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire for the ARCA Menards Series), log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.

DIS PR