WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Extends Partnership with Motul

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Motul – a world-class French company specializing in the formulation, production, and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants – have agreed on a multi-year partnership that will begin in 2022.
 
Motul will be the official motor oil of WeatherTech Raceway, the presenting sponsor of the IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship (April 29-May 1), and title presenter of the Heritage Display of historic race cars at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Aug. 17-20. Fans and racers can expect to see more Motul branding around the track throughout the season.
 
“We are pleased to continue strengthening our relationship with Motul, a company that has established itself in the racing world,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Motul’s vision for and support of performance race cars and motorcycles lends itself to our exciting race weekends, and year-round track renters, so this was a natural fit for WeatherTech Raceway.”
 
Motul was founded in 1853, and in 1989 entered the U.S. market as Motul USA, where it has become well-known for its motorsports-derived automotive and powersports products. Motul also serves heavy-duty industries through its MotulTech division.
 
Recognized as an innovator of lubrication technologies for more than 150 years, Motul is regarded for its quality, competition-proven products.
 
“We’re excited to kick off a partnership with such an iconic track in the motorsports community,” said Nolan Browning, marketing manager for Motul USA. “WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is a home circuit to our offices in California and hosts major events for Motul like the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, along with key races in the MotoAmerica, SRO America, Trans Am, and IMSA series.”
 
The IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship will bring its top classes – Daytona Prototype international, Le Mans Prototype 2, GT Daytona and GT Daytona Pro – to Monterey for three days of exciting racing action.
 
Tickets are now available at WeatherTechRaceway.com.
 

 

(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)

