Ameren Illinois making major infrastructure upgrades while World Wide Technology Raceway undergoes renovations

In the first months since its announcement, the June 5, 2022, NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway has earned significant fan and sponsor interest, generating thousands of ticket deposits and more than 500 inquiries for hospitality suites and on-site camping experiences. More than half of the available tickets for the race have been claimed by existing ticket holders with the balance available for public sale on December 15, 2021. Further, improvements outside the venue will upgrade the driver, race and fan experience as Ameren Illinois makes critical enhancements to bolster the local electric grid that serves customers in and around the racetrack, including upgrading the two circuits currently feeding the venue and adding a third circuit.

“The technology that drives modern racing, coupled with on-site attendance from broadcast media outlets and more than 60,000 fans, requires significant power, and Ameren Illinois is helping ensure we host a seamless event for all,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO, World Wide Technology Raceway.

"We know the NASCAR Cup Series race is going to have a tremendous economic impact on the region," said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president, Ameren Illinois. "This upgrade, which is part of our overall statewide plan to build a cleaner, greener, more resilient grid, plays a role in making WWTR a premier motorsports venue."

The strong response is indicative of what the sporting world knows – the NASCAR Cup Series with its 80-million fans delivers millions of dollars each year to host communities. An economic impact study by The Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University projects this race will produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the St. Louis market annually.

Venue Improvements

The WWTR team is managing many improvements to the venue, focusing heavily on the highly desirable infield experience including premium camping sites, a large interactive fan entertainment area adjacent to the garages, and upgraded driver and team owner access. The hospitality suite tower is undergoing renovation as well with updated interiors and an enhanced VIP entrance. More than $40 million in improvements are underway for the 2022 racing season, which will include the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at WWTR.

“We are receiving strong interest in naming rights for the race and will unveil our sponsor and related fan opportunities soon,” said Francois.

WWTR PR