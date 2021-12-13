Rumble in Fort Wayne 23 Adds "Rising Star Award" For Quarter Midget Division

Pit Row TV, the broadcast partner for The Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, will acknowledge the "Rising Star of the Rumble" with a plaque presented through SPEED SPORT 1 and a check for $200 to the quarter midget racer chosen by committee to receive it.



"The Rumble in Fort Wayne has been a launchpad for the careers of many national level stars," said event promoter Larry Boos. "Today, I see Chase Briscoe and Erik Jones racing at the highest levels and I remember when they were much younger and racing their quarter midgets with us at the Rumble. I expect to see many more ascend to the national ranks after their time with us, too."



Covering the careers of young racers since the early days has been SPEED SPORT, who just launched a new content network, SPEED SPORT 1. The Rumble in Fort Wayne is one of the crown jewel events in their portfolio; Pit Row TV is an affiliate of SPEED SPORT TV.



"The excitement of having the likes of Tony Stewart, Ken Schrader, and Justin Peck may receive the biggest headlines, but we want to look deeper and attempt to shine a light on a quarter midget racer on the rise with this award." said Pit Row TV's Chief Steward, Tony Stevens.



Competitors can register for the Baker Racing Engines Quarter Midgets on-site at the Rumble through the start of each day's racing events. Additionally, registration will be open through the start of each day's racing events for all other divisions including the North Baltimore Custom Cuts winged 600cc Midgets, LiUNA non-winged 600’s, and the headlining midget cars. The go-kart division will also be represented with 8 classes including the Jeremy Howe Racing Sr. Champs, Coe Heating & Air Conditioning Junior 3’s, Economy Auto Parts 330 Clones, Bob Buescher Homes 360 Clones, everageauto.com Wedge Karts, Junior Sportsman, 400 Clones and Kid Karts. Each of the divisions and classes will compete in full programs each day.



Advance tickets are available through any Ticketmaster outlet or at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum box office, and on race-day. For those unable to make the trek to Fort Wayne, this year’s program will be live streamed in its entirety via Pit Row TV and SPEED SPORT TV.



Complete event information may be found at www.rumbleinfortwayne.com

Pit Road TV PR