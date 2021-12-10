Tsport Becomes the New Title Sponsor of NASCAR's Return to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park In 2022

Following the wave of excitement which accompanied the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ announced return to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 29th, TSport has secured the naming rights of what will certainly be one of NASCAR’s “can’t miss” events in 2022.

TSport is a company developed through ThorSport Racing and Southern Off-Road Specialists (SORS) that introduces an all-new TSport dealership vehicle package for the four-wheel-drive truck market.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our title partnership with TSport on the highly anticipated 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event next July” said Kasey Coler, Vice President of Track Operations and Management for the NHRA. “The response has been overwhelming from the fans on the return of NASCAR racing to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and we are looking forward to sharing that excitement with TSport and their customers.”

The TSport 200 will kick-off the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs and is sure to provide a number of thrills on-track with the exciting side-by-side racing that has been a hallmark of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park’s long Truck Series history.

“Indianapolis Raceway Park is a very special place to ThorSport Racing,” says Jason Hedlesky, the team’s director of business development. “We’re excited and honored to headline the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race there with our new TSport brand. We can’t wait for the series to compete again at this iconic racing venue that’s so rich with history and great memories for so many.”

Tickets for NASCAR’s 2022 return to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park with the TSport 200 on Friday, July 29 th can be purchased online at RaceIRP.com or by calling (317) 969-8600.

To learn more about future events and information at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, you can visit our new web address at RaceIRP.com, as well as our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages – all found at the @RaceIRP handle.