Stafford Launches Lap Sponsors & Commemorative Poster for the 50th Running of NAPA Spring Sizzler; Full Race Purse Released

Stafford Speedway has launched a new program that allows race fans to sponsor a lap at the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. All lap sponsors will receive a limited edition Spring Sizzler® 50th Anniversary poster featuring every winner in the history of the Spring Sizzler®. The poster, a throwback to the Spring Sizzler® poster of the early 1990’s, will only be available to lap sponsors.

Each lap of the 100 lap event is available for purchase for $150 with all proceeds being distributed to the leader of the corresponding lap in the 50th NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, April 24, 2022. The additional $15,000 in lap money brings the total payout for “The Greatest Race in the History of Spring” over $130,000.

Purchase a 2022 50th Spring Sizzler Lap Here

“We hope the fans take advantage of lap sponsorship,” explained Stafford Speedway VP Lisa Arute. “Fans can dedicate a lap to a loved one or represent a business, the options are unlimited. Everyone who purchases a lap will receive a numbered, limited edition 50th Spring Sizzler commemorative poster that honors the winners of past Spring Sizzlers®. Only 100 posters will be printed, so it will be important to get your lap early.”

In addition to the lap money announcement, Stafford Speedway has also released a full breakdown of the 50th Spring Sizzler® purse. The 100 lap Spring Sizzler®, scheduled for Sunday, April 24th, will pay $15,000 to win and $1,250 to start while the NAPA Auto Parts Duel, two 40 lap qualifying events scheduled for Saturday, April 23rd, will pay $3,500 to win and $350 to start.

“After all bonuses, lap money, and the NAPA Duels, a winning driver could win as much as $34,000 at the 50th Spring Sizzler®,” continued Arute. “The history of the Spring Sizzler and modified racing is very important to us and we are excited to offer a strong payout for race teams at the 50th running of the event. As we celebrate the Golden Anniversary our focus is to recreate the excitement and prestige of the 1972 inaugural Spring Sizzler® and revive the tradition of the Greatest Race in the History of Spring.”

The highest finishing SK Modified®, ROC Modified, NASCAR Modified Tour, SMART Tour, and Tri-Track Modified drivers will each receive a $500 bonus. To be eligible for the bonuses drivers must have competed in 75% of each respective series events in 2021.

Registration for the 50th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler is also now open. Over 15 race teams have already filed their paperwork to compete in the event.

Register for the 2022 NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler Here

Ticket information and an early look at the entry-list will be released in the coming weeks. The 2022 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Sizzler is scheduled for April 23rd and 24th. A unique format has been released which includes the NAPA Auto Parts Duel, two 40 lap qualifying events on Saturday, April 23rd. Click here for more information on the 2022 Spring Sizzler format.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR