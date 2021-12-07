Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season passes and event tickets go on sale tomorrow for 2022 races

Ticket sales open tomorrow (Dec. 8) at 10 a.m. EST for all five major race weekends scheduled for 2022 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course . Individual events and Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes will be available at advance pricing online at midohio.com or by calling 419-884-4000.

The spectator event schedule begins in mid-May and wraps up the last weekend in July during the 61st season of racing at the legendary road course in Lexington, Ohio. Fans can see all the action with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass now for $342 at this special advance price until March, then the price increases to $423. At the standard gate pricing for all event items included, the season pass provides a $470 value.

See midohio.com for a summary of all the benefits of a 2022 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass which includes Weekend General Admission, Grandstand Seat, Paddock Pass, Infield Parking and other exclusive offerings to enhance the Mid-Ohio experience. Plus, these fans get access to club weekends not open to the general public spread across April to October.

“We have put together another great line-up of races for our fans in 2022 and are happy that we have been able to bring back the traditional favorites, plus added a new event next year with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ making its debut,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “As in years past, this is the time that we offer the Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at its lowest price of the season and hope fans take advantage of the savings. We thank all of our fans for their support over the years and look forward to another great season of racing in 2022!”

Fans purchasing individual event tickets in advance save $20 off the gate price. Also, Weekend Motorhome (includes a limited number of reserved spaces) and Tent Camping are available for purchase in advance.

The 2022 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule is as follows:

May 13-15: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event

June 24-26: Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Assoc./Trans Am)

July 1-3: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (NTT INDYCAR SERIES event)

July 8-9: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event

July 22-24: AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration)

Mid-Ohio Sports Course opens its racing season with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event in mid-may. Then, the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio follows in late June with a jam-packed weekend featuring a mix of classic and contemporary sports car racing action as the track’s longest-continuously running annual event.

July opens with back-to-back weekends at Mid-Ohio. Ohio’s largest motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, returns on Fourth of July weekend. Then, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes its much-anticipated debut on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural terrain road course as Ohio’s only national NASCAR racing series stop in 2022. The series last raced in North Central Ohio in 2008 after a five-year stint at the former Mansfield Motorsports Park.

Shifting from four-wheel to two-wheel action, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days wraps up the spectator schedule the last weekend in July. American Motorcycle Association’s annual motorcycle gathering again brings numerous activities for enthusiasts spread across all 380 acres of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course facility.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers one of the best family values in all of live sports and entertainment. Children 12 and under always receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Visit midohio.com for more information, and follow its Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse , Twitter @Mid_Ohio or Instagram @ officialmidohio for the latest news. Sign up for the E-Club to be first to receive the latest offers and updates.