RECORD BROKEN! Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Smashes Entry Record

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout is set to run December 29, 2021, through January 1, 2022, and already, the number of entries received for the world's largest indoor Micro Sprint race has been broken and is on track to climb even more with the deadline to pre-enter set for December 15, 2021.

Smashing the record set in 2020 at 1,397 entries among 606 drivers, the 2022 event has already received 1,430 entries among 617 drivers. Making the number of entries more impressive is the 2022 show will feature the fewest classes of any Tulsa Shootout, with only six divisions.

"We've been ahead from where we were in previous years and figured we would be close to the record, but this is crazy how many we have before the event," stated Terry Mattox, who oversees entries for the Tulsa Shootout.

On how many more entries the event is expecting, Terry stated, "It's tough to say. We've had as many as 250 more enter at the event before practice."

Currently, drivers are representing 392 municipalities across 35 United States (AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX, WA, WI) and one Australian Province (NSW).

Previous Golden Driller winners in the mix number 21, with four returning to defend their 2021 victory, and one looking for a new challenge to conquer as 600cc Modifieds no longer participate in the Tulsa Shootout.

Defending Champions - Kris Carroll (Non-Wing Outlaw), Lucas Mauldin (Jr. Sprint), Mitchel Moles (Outlaw), Jaxton Wiggs (Restricted), Mason Keefer (600cc Modified)

Previous Shootout Winners - Jade Avedisian (1), Brady Bacon (4), Jett Barnes (1), Brad Best (1), Alex Bright (1), Michael Faccinto (2), Frank Flud (4), Jake Hagopian (1), Blake Hahn (7), Trey Marcham (2), Jadon Rogers (1), Kyle Spence (2), Darren Stewart (3), Jason Tyer (1), Chad Winfrey (2), Austin Wood (1).

Happening December 29, 2021, through January 1, 2022, the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout will be preceded by load-in on Monday, December 27, 2021, with early parking beginning at 7:00 AM (CT). As soon as the last trailer is set, all remaining teams will be allowed to begin moving in to unload their cars and equipment.

Check-in and Draw will coincide with Monday's move-in, with the draw opening at 9:00 AM (CT). Anyone not able to unload on Monday can finish up on Tuesday, December 28, from 8:00, AM to 11:00 AM (CT), with draw finishing up during that time.

Practice for all classes will begin after Noon on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, to allow racing to commence on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Racing will continue daily like normal through Saturday, January 1, 2022. The exact times and running order will be posted once we are close to the event.

Teams can enter online at http://www.tulsashootout. com , by phone at (918) 838-3777, or by fax at (918) 836-5517.

The 37th edition of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout will feature A-Class (Wing, Non-Wing, and Restricted), Outlaw (Wing and Non-Wing), and Junior Sprints. For all classes, RACEceivers are mandatory. The frequency is 454.000.

Rules questions can be directed to Matt Ward, the Director of Operations for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Contact for Matt Ward includes Cell Phone at (918) 995-1650 or the office at (918) 838-3777.

Fans who cannot attend the 37th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout can see every lap of action on http://www.floracing.com .

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout. com . Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Quick Reference:

What: 37th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

When: December 27, 2021 - January 1, 2022

Where: Tulsa Expo Raceway – quarter-mile clay oval inside the SageNet Center at Tulsa's Expo Square

Entry Info:

Late Entry ($125 per class entered): December 2, 2021 – December 15, 2021

At Race Entry ($125 per class entered): December 27, 2021

Entries can be paid by Cash, Master Card, or Visa. No personal checks are accepted without prior approval. Entry includes Saturday Pit Pass.

Mail Entries To: Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Fax Entries To: (918) 836-5517

Call Entries To: (918) 838-3777

Entries will NOT be accepted via social media.

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at https://www.tulsashootout. com/classes . For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at (918) 995-1650 or (918) 838-3777.

In the Grandstands

All persons and bags are subject to search by Expo Square security. Small bags and purses are allowed. Small seat cushions (without backs) can be brought it along with blankets. Cushions and Blankets cannot be taped to the grandstands. Expo Staff will remove them.

Expo Square does not allow the following into the Grandstands:

Outside food and drink

Stadium Seats

Weapons of any kind

Coolers

Large Bags or Totes

Monday, December 27, 2021

7:00 AM............................ .............Early Parking

3:00 PM............................ .............Regular Parking

12:00PM - 8:00 PM........................ Sign-In / Pit Passes

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM....................... Parking Begins and Sign In

12:00 PM............................ ...........Drivers Meeting Turn 3 & 4 Grandstands

1:00 PM............................ .............Practice Begins

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Pit Pass $30

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

9:00 AM............................ .............Building Open

10:00 AM............................ ............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

Thursday, December 30, 2021

9:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

10:00 AM............................ ............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

Friday, December 31, 2021

9:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

10:00 AM............................ .............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

Saturday, January 1, 2022

9:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

11:00 AM............................ ............Racing

5:00 PM............................ ..............Opening Ceremonies

All LCQ's & A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $20

Pit Pass $40

Trade Show: All variety of racing products, apparel, and more are available. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Tulsa Shootout office at 918-838-3777.

Tulsa Shootout Online: All official news regarding the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout online is posted at http://www.tulsashootout. com . Social Media outlets include Facebook/, Twitter, and Instragram. Anything posted to Social Media is considered unofficial.

Event Coverage: The Tulsa Shootout will be shown in its entirety on FloRacing.com.

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

Winged Outlaw Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019), Emerson Axsom (2020), Mitchell Moles (2021)

Non-Wing Outlaw Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Brady Bacon (2020), Kris Carroll (2021)

Stock Non-Wing Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019), Alex Bright (2020), Brian Carber (2021)

Restricted 'A' Class Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019), Jade Avedisian (2020), Jaxton Wiggs (2021)

Winged A-Class Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019), Kyle Spence (2020), Brian Carber (2021)

Junior Sprints Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018) , Austin Wood (2019), Jett Barnes (2020), Lucas Mauldin (2021)

The Tulsa Shootout is proudly presented by Lucas Oil Products. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions, at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The result is a line of high-performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Get more information about Lucas Oil online at https://www.lucasoil.com

