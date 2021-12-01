Phoenix Raceway Offers Free First Look at NASCAR Next Gen Cars on Jan. 25

Fans can visit Phoenix Raceway on Jan. 25, 2022, for a free first look at the new NASCAR Next Gen race cars in action. It’s the first day of a two-day test session for NASCAR Cup Series teams as they prepare to debut their new cars for the 2022 season.

A portion of the Phoenix Raceway grandstands will be open to fans from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (times subject to change). Parking and admission is free of charge, and food will be available for purchase.

“This is the perfect opportunity for fans to see the new Next Gen cars in action and experience our facility,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “On the heels of a sold-out NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, we’re excited about the possibilities that combination presents for next year and beyond.”

NASCAR, its manufacturers and teams developed the Next Gen car to put the stock back into stock car racing. The new Toyota TRD Camrys, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s and Ford Mustangs were designed to resemble the models available to fans in showrooms nationwide. Moreover, they utilize the latest technology to maximize performance, improve safety and increase connectivity to enrich the overall fan experience.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com/NextGen for the latest information, and they can also secure their tickets for next year’s action at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR will visit The Valley twice next season, beginning with the March 11-13 weekend highlighted by the Ruoff Mortgage 500 on Sunday, March 13. And then Nov. 4-6, NASCAR Championship Weekend returns to Phoenix Raceway with four championship races in three days.

Phoenix Raceway PR